Vodafone unveil new deals with free Amazon gift cards

New offers on Vodafone broadband deals will provide consumers with free gift cards to spend at Amazon in addition to reduced bills for their connection.

The company has cut the price of its Superfast 1 phone and broadband to just £20 a month, making it one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals on the market, as well as offering a free £50 Amazon gift card and no setup fees.

This comes with an 18-month contract, which works out to a £90 saving from the usual price over the course of the deal. It offers users average download speeds of 35Mbps, unlimited downloads, a free Ultra-smart Vodafone Connect router worth £130 and six months of free F-Secure SAFE anti-virus protection.

Meanwhile, the Superfast Fibre 2 deal, which comes will all the features of the above deal, but with a speed boost to 63Mbps, has also been cut to just £24 a month for 18 months, again with no setup fee.

This offers a discount of £144 over the life of the contract and consumers will also receive a free £75 Amazon gift card with this deal.