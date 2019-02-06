BT and TalkTalk users hit by bug blocking Windows updates

Some customers of BT and TalkTalk broadband services have been reporting they cannot update or patch a range of Microsoft services due to a data corruption bug.

Services affected included Windows Updates, Xbox Live and Windows Store and began affecting numerous internet suppliers around the world on January 28th, ISPReview.co.uk reports.

Users trying to update their systems received an error warning and the message: "We couldn’t connect to the update service. We’ll try again later, or you can check now. If it still doesn’t work, make sure that you’re connected to the internet."

Although Microsoft resolved the issue the same day, some customers of BT and TalkTalk continued to receive the error message this week, with BT's social media team stating on Sunday (February 3rd) it was aiming to have to have an official response in the next day or two.

The delay is thought to be because some providers had not yet updated their systems to account for the fix Microsoft applied, so were still directing users to the wrong servers.

In a statement, Microsoft said: "We expect these issues will go away as downstream DNS servers are updated with the corrected Windows Update DNS entries."