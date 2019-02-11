BT offers free Amazon Echo with new broadband deals

A new offer from BT will provide new customers with a free Amazon Echo home assistant when they sign up to one of its fibre broadband deals.

The device is normally worth £89.99 and is available with the company's Superfast Fibre 1 and 2 offerings until February 21st. However, this is not all, as the provider has also added a free prepaid Mastercard and reduced the cost of its packages to sweeten the deal even further.

BT's Superfast Fibre 1 package costs £29.99 a month for an 18-month contract, down from the normal price of £35.99, while there is also a £9.99 delivery fee for the router and Amazon Echo.

For this, consumers receive average download speeds of 50Mbps, unlimited monthly usage, the firm's latest Smart Hub router and an £80 BT Reward card that can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Meanwhile, the Superfast Fibre 2 deal offers average speeds of 67Mbps, which the firm says is "perfect for streaming, gaming, watching and downloading in HD on multiple devices", as well as a £120 BT Reward card and free Amazon Echo.

This offer has been reduced from £45.99 a month to £35.99 a month, again for an 18-month contract and with a £9.99 postage fee.

If customers want to enhance their service even more, they can also add BT Complete Wi-Fi to either package for an extra £10 a month to bring fast, reliable Wi-Fi to every part of their home, a well as pick up a half-price deal on BT Sport.

BT has also recently promised it will not increase the monthly cost of its broadband deals until March next year, after which any further cost rises will be linked to the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation, so there should be no unexpected price hikes for consumers to worry about.