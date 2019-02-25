BT Sport offers new ways to watch on the big screen

TV and broadband provider BT has confirmed that its customers can now watch its range of sports channels on the big screen in more ways than ever as the BT Sports app comes to new platforms.

The app is available to download on a range of Samsung smart TVs, Apple TVs and Xbox, allowing consumers to enjoy the best sport in full 1080p high definition without the need for a set-top box.

Available on Samsung smart TVs manufactured from 2015 onwards, fourth-generation and newer Apple TVs and all versions of the Xbox One (original, S and X), the app is free to download and viewers simply need to log in using their BT Sport account to watch immediately.

This means users can enjoy exclusive content including Champions League and Europa League football, Premiership rugby, Moto GP and UFC on the big screen.

New customers can sign up to the service from as little as £9 per month with a BT Superfast Fibre Essential broadband package, with the first three months free.

Alternatively, they can also access the app for £10 a month with an EE Pay Monthly Max plan, or from £15 a month with an EE Essential plan.

BT Sport is also available on other platforms, including Sky TV. Users of this service can access BT channels for £12 per month with a BT Broadband package, or £28 per month without BT Broadband.

The new apps for Samsung, Apple TV and Xbox offer instant access to BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, ESPN, BoxNation and the BT Sport Extra channels, with BT Sport 4K set to join the package later this year as an add-on to existing BT Sport subscriptions.

When available, this will allow BT Sport customers to enjoy High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, which increases picture quality by preserving details in the darkest and brightest areas of a picture and allows for more natural, true-to-life colours.