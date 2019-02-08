BT Sport app comes to Xbox and smart TVs

BT Sport customers will have new ways to keep up with the latest action as the company has just launched new apps for Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV and Microsoft's Xbox.

The new app is available to existing customers at no extra charge and will initially allow users to watch BT Sport 1, 2 and 3, ESPN and BoxNation on their TV without the need for a set-top box, view content via a second screen at home and enable those with a digital subscription to watch on a big screen.

While it currently does not offer BT Sport 4K, the firm stated this would be made available later this year, along with on-demand content, highlights and TV listings.

Marc Allera, Chief Executive Officer of BT’s Consumer division, said: "Making BT Sport available on Apple TV, Samsung TVs and Xbox is just one of the ways we’re bringing great sport to even more customers and creating the best sports viewing experiences in the UK."

To get the new app, all people have to do is visit the home page or app stores on their compatible devices. The app is free to download and existing customers can use their BT Sport login to view content immediately.

New customers can also gain access to BT Sport for as little as £9 per month with BT Broadband, while EE customers on a Max plan can join BT Sport by texting 'Sport' to 150 in order to receive BT Sport from £10 per month.

Other additions planned for the BT Sport platform later this year include the introduction of High Dynamic Range (HDR), which increases picture quality by preserving details in the darkest and brightest areas of a picture and allowing for more natural, true-to-life colours.

The firm is also developing plans for 'object-based broadcasting', which will let viewers personalise and control some aspects programmes, such as audio or graphics. This could, for example, allow them to control stadium and crowd noise levels versus commentary, or access audio descriptions of live sport.

Mr Allera said: "We’re working to offer our customers unrivalled choice, with the best content, the smartest devices and the latest technology through partnerships with the world’s most innovative companies."