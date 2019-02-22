Cityfibre's ultrafast rollout reaches 25,000 premises

Full fibre broadband provider Cityfibre is now able to reach 25,000 homes across the UK with its ultrafast, gigabit-capable network, new figures have revealed.

The independent data shows that deployment work has begun in most of the ten cities that are part of phase one of the project, which is being supported by Vodafone, ISPReview.co.uk reports.

Cityfibre is still in the early stages of this rollout, however, so there's still a long way to go for the scheme to reach its stated goal of connecting one million homes and businesses to the network by the end of 2021, before reaching five million premises across 37 towns and cities by 2024.

Currently, those premises that are connected are able to access high-speed broadband via Vodafone. Its Gigafast packages start at £28 a month for a 100Mbps service, which offers identical speeds for both uploading and downloading.

Meanwhile, the top-end 900Mbps deal costs £48 a month for an 18-month contract.

Locations where these services are already live or are set to be connected in the near future include Aberdeen, Milton Keynes and Peterborough, while the remaining cities in the first phase of the project are Edinburgh, Coventry, Huddersfield, Stirling, Cambridge, Leeds and Southend-on-Sea.

It is part of a total investment of £2.5 billion into ultrafast broadband by Cityfibre and Vodafone that aims to offer a viable alternative to Openreach for the next generation of broadband connectivity in the UK.

Speaking last year at the launch of the scheme, chief executive of Cityfibre Greg Mesch said: "With a head-start in 37 towns and cities, this full fibre investment plan enables us to further accelerate our rollout, catalysing huge economic growth in regional towns and cities across the country and transforming the UK’s digital future."