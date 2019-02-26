EE to sell Huawei's in-home mobile broadband 5G router

EE has revealed it will be offering Huawei's 5G-capable CPE Pro in-home router to customers in the future.

The router will become available later this year as the company switches on its first 5G mobile network, and the firm states it will "will allow EE to offer UK consumers the best connectivity options for the home".

The home router can in theory offer multi-gigabit speeds of up to 4.6Gbps, although in real-world usage it is likely to come in significantly below this. It will, however, still offer much faster speeds than today's 4G-based mobile broadband tools.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro also comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard for connecting home devices wirelessly, which is set to offer another significant speed boost for home users that have compatible devices, the first of which will hit shelves in the coming months.

EE has already named 16 cities across the UK that will be the first to be connected to its 5G network. London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester are among the first wave of locations where users may be able to take advantage of much faster mobile broadband.