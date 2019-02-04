Hyperoptic drops price of ultrafast broadband deals

Full fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic has announced it is cutting the price of its top-end ultrafast service for a limited time.

It will see the cost of the firm's Gigabit offering reduced from £50 a month to just £38 for the first 12 months, after which the cost will increase to £60.

This provides users with average download speeds of 900Mbps - the fastest consumer service available in the country and some 20 times faster than the UK average.

It does also require a £19 one-off connection fee. However, this charge will be waived if users also add home phone services to their package, which increases the cost to £39 per month for 12 months (£63 per month thereafter).

To take advantage of the offer, users need to enter the voucher code SAVE19 when they place their order online.

Currently, only a select few homes will be able to take advantage of this, as Hyperoptic uses its own full fibre network, and has so far focused on connecting urban locations, such as apartment buildings.

However, the company is looking to expand on this and aims to reach two million premises by the end of 2021, and five million by 2024.