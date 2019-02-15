Plusnet offers one of the UK's cheapest broadband deals with gift card freebie

A new deal from Plusnet that comes with a free prepaid Mastercard means users could pick up one of the cheapest broadband packages in the UK for a limited time.

The provider is currently offering a £30 gift card for new customers signing up to its standard Unlimited Broadband plan.

This gives users average download speeds of 10Mbps and free phone calls to other Plusnet customers, and costs just £18.99 a month for a 12-month contract, plus a £5 activation fee.

However, TechRadar notes that once the £30 reward card is taken into account, this cuts the effective monthly price of the deal to a mere £16.50 a month.

The deal also gives users access to Plusnet's UK-based support team, which was recently recognised at the Uswitch Broadband and Mobile awards, where the company picked up the prize for Best Provider for Customer Service