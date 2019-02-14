TalkTalk introduces Plume Wi-Fi technology to the UK

TalkTalk has announced a new partnership with US hardware maker Plume to offer the firm's adaptive Wi-Fi device in the UK for the first time.

The gadget will be available exclusively to TalkTalk broadband customers as an additional subscription and promises to offer a high-speed, reliable wireless service that reaches every part of the home. Its AI technology constantly analyses and adapts to each user's unique requirements, ensuring a strong signal at all times.

It will be available for £9 a month, for which TalkTalk customers will receive two Plume SuperPod Wi-Fi devices, along with Adaptive Wi-Fi, HomePass guest access, parental controls, and the highly-rated Plume app. If users need to expand their coverage area, additional SuperPods can be purchased for £69 each.

The Plume also offers users more control over their wireless connection through the HomePass service, which allows subscribers to personalise guest access, create unique passwords, and control who has access to their network, for how long, and what they can do.

Further security and personalisation is available through the advanced parental controls, which enable parents to precisely control what services their children have access to and when. TalkTalk states that having the ability to freeze internet access, block access to adult sites, or set access schedules offers users the ultimate peace of mind.

Phil Amy, Director of Product at TalkTalk, commented: "We're continuously looking for ways to deliver great connectivity around the home and we know that fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage is really important to our customers, particularly as the amount of time they’re spending online is increasing.

"Plume's easy to use and personalised service aligns directly with TalkTalk’s core values of providing simple and reliable connectivity."

Sri Nathan, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at Plume, added that since launching the gadget in the US, there has been huge interest from the UK in what it can offer. He said: "We are thrilled to deliver a new level of personalisation, connectivity, and security in the home to TalkTalk subscribers."