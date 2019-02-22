Nearly two-thirds of new homes now offer full fibre broadband

More than six out of ten new-build homes now offer access to ultrafast full fibre broadband, new research has revealed, but more than ten per cent of premises still miss out on decent connectivity altogether.

The figures, compiled by Thinkbroadband, show that of the 124,116 homes completed in the first ten months of 2018, 61.6 per cent have some form of full fibre connection, with more than half (52.6 per cent) receiving fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) services from Openreach.

This is up from 40.8 per cent of new homes in 2017 and less than a third (31.3 per cent) in 2016, indicating how the pace of development of this technology is growing fast.

Around two-thirds of new homes have access to ultrafast connections, defined as download speeds of 100Mbps or more, while 88.5 per cent receive superfast speeds of at least 30Mbps.

However, more than one in ten properties (10.3 per cent) still see their connectivity fall below the minimum speed of 10Mbps that Ofcom defines as necessary for a decent broadband service.

Thinkbroadband stated this could hinder the efforts of the government and local councils to improve the availability of high-speed broadband, as it means some 16,000 to 18,000 extra homes a year will need additional assistance to reach minimum broadband standards.

The publication added, however, that it expects the full fibre trend to continue its upward climb in the coming years, with a key contributor being changes in how infrastructure operators such as Openreach offer FTTP to developers.

The research also revealed there remains a significant gap across the country for full fibre deployment, with urban areas more likely to enjoy this connectivity.

For instance, while almost three-quarters of new homes in London (73.8 per cent) had access to full fibre in 2018, this fell to less than half of homes in Yorkshire and the north-east, where the figures were 48.7 per cent and 44.4 per cent respectively.