Virgin Media announces new shows for UHD channel

Virgin Media has revealed what customers of its Ultra High Definition channel will have to look forward to in the coming months, with more dramas and a new partnership with the Smithsonian Channel among the highlights.

The TV and broadband provider's Virgin TV Ultra HD is the UK's first entertainment channel dedicated to broadcasting in high-quality 4K resolution and is available for customers of the firm's Full House and VIP packages at no extra cost. It can be found on channel 999 for users with a V6 set-top box.

In the coming months, these customers can enjoy a variety of high-quality shows, including musical drama The Get Down, which begins on Monday February 18th.

Created by Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, the show follows the origins of hip hop in New York in the 1970s and features song and dance numbers led by Justice Smith, Jaden Smith and Herizen F. Guardiola.

In March, family drama Bloodline arrives on the channel, while April sees new seasons of Masters of Sex and House of Cards.

On the factual front, the new deal with the Smithsonian Channel offers a range of documentaries, all shot in stunning UHD, including Aerial Cities: Miami, which arrives in March and showcases the city’s beaches, art deco buildings and residents’ lives from the air.

Meanwhile, nature lovers can enjoy Shark Squad and Land of Primates in April, while music fans can watch concerts ranging from Culture Club to Gioachino Rossini’s La Gazzetta opera.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: "We’ve got an epic entertainment line-up on Virgin TV Ultra HD this spring with an array of fantastic programmes in incredible 4K ultra high definition. We’re offering the ultimate entertainment viewing experience – it really is the next best thing to being there."