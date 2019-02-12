Virgin Media brings back free wine offer in new flash sale

A new flash sale from Virgin Media has brought back the firm's offer of a free case of wine when customers sign up to one of its TV and broadband packages, for a limited time.

The deal is available until midnight tomorrow (February 13th) and will see consumers able to select from a free eight or 16-bottle selection from Virgin Wines - or receive a bill credit - depending on the package they choose.

Eight-bottle options, normally worth £113, are available with the firm's Player, Mix and Full House packages, with a £50 bill credit also on offer for those who would prefer not to receive this.

Alternatively, those signing up to the Full House Movies, Full House Sports, Full House Sports & Movies or VIP bundles can enjoy a 16-bottle case worth £240, or a £100 bill credit.

The cheapest option for those looking to indulge in some fine wines is the Player package. This costs £32 per month for a 12-month contract, before increasing to £56 a month, plus a one-off £25 setup fee.

For this, users get unlimited downloads at average speeds of 108Mbps, free weekend calls to certain numbers and more than 70 TV channels at home.

Meanwhile, the Mix TV bundle increases the TV offering to over 150 channels, including premium entertainment services like Sky One, Sky Witness and Fox. This costs £47 a month for a 12-month contract, then £58 a month, again with a £25 setup fee.

At the other end of the scale, people looking for the fastest broadband and the widest range of TV channels, can go for the VIP package. This includes free anytime calls, average download speeds of 362Mbps and over 260 TV channels, including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema in HD and BT Sports in 4K, as well as two V6 set-top boxes so you can watch on multiple screens at once.

It costs £89 per month for the first 12 months, before increasing to £129 a month at the end of the contract.