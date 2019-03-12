BT adds VICE channels and on-demand services to TV deals

TV and broadband provider BT has announced a new deal with VICE Media that will see VICE's entertainment and lifestyle programming added to BT's TV and on-demand services.

From today (March 11th), VICE can be found on channel 391 in high-definition and channel 338 for standard definition on BT set-top boxes, as well as on the BT Player and BT TV app.

There will be a variety of groundbreaking documentaries and award-winning series available on the youth-oriented channel, including the two-hour nightly show VICE Live, covering all of the latest hot topics and trends from around the world.

As well as the broadcast channels, VICE will also bring catch-up services and a library of on-demand content to the platform.

This includes acclaimed documentaries such as Hate Thy Neighbour, which sees comedian Jamali Maddix confront far-right groups in the UK, US and Europe, and My House, which follows a group of dynamic dancers who give an insider’s guide to New York’s house and ball scene.

As well as on BT TV, shows will also be available on the BT TV app, which gives customers the ability to download and access content on the move

BT stated that the new partnership is part of the firm's strategy to offer TV customers the widest choice of content through agreements with the world's best content providers.

Andy Haworth, Managing Director for Content and Strategy for BT’s Consumer division, said: "Our partnership with VICE Media gives BT customers a range of brilliantly diverse, engaging and original shows on VICE to add to our exciting TV offering."

He added that the new deal will see VICE join BT's "unrivalled" range of content, which also includes the likes of BT Sport, AMC and UKTV. The BT platform also offers access to a range of third-party entertainment services, such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, NOW TV and BBC iPlayer.