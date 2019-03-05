Get a free tablet, smartwatch or smart speaker with new BT broadband offer

A new promotion from BT offers a choice of three extra gadgets free when customers sign up to selected broadband packages.

Until midnight on March 14th, consumers will be able to choose between a Samsung Tablet A 10.1, a Fitbit Charge 3 or an Amazon Echo when taking out a contract for the firm's Superfast Fibre 1 or 2 packages, as well as a free prepaid debit card worth up to £120.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is perhaps the most exciting of the three choices, and may be the best value as it normally sells for £179.99. With its high-defintion 10.1-inch screen, it helps you make the most of your Wi-Fi connection by allowing you to watch streaming TV, play online games and browse the internet anywhere in your home.

Alternatively, those looking to stay in shape may prefer the Fitbit Charge 3 smart watch. Worth £129.99, it's packed full of health and fitness features including exercise, sleep and heart rate tracking, and it's completely waterproof, so can even be used in the pool.

Finally, the Amazon Echo smart home assistant lets you listen to music, set alarms, control your lights and heating or even order an Uber, all using only your voice. It normally sells for £89.99.

These gadgets are available on the firm's Superfast 1 deal, which costs £29.99 a month for an 18-month contract, after which the monthly costs rises to £52.49. This offers average download speeds of 50Mbps, a BT Smart Hub router, BT Virus Protect on two devices, parental controls and a guarantee of no broadband price rises in 2019.

It also comes with an £80 BT Reward card, which is a prepaid debit card that you can use online or in store wherever Mastercard is accepted.

The gadget choice is also available on the Superfast Fibre 2 package. This increases the speed to 67Mbps, lets you add BT Virus Protect to up to 15 devices, and comes with a £120 BT Reward card.

This deal costs £39.99 for an 18-month contract, before increasing to £58.99 a month. Both deals also have a one-off charge of £9.99 for postage and packaging.