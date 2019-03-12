Now Broadband cuts setup fees in new offer

ustomers signing up to Now Broadband can take advantage of a new offer that could save them money on setup fees when they take out a 12-month contract.

The deal is available on all the company's three broadband deals, including the entry-level Brilliant Broadband deal.

This provides average download speeds of 11Mbps and will cost £18 a month for the first 12 months, after which the price increases to £33.99.

Meanwhile, the Fab Fibre offer comes with an estimated download speed of 35Mbps and will cost £25 a month for a 12-month contract, rising to £43.99 at the end of this period.

Finally, Now Broadband's fastest option is the Super Fibre package, which has an average speed of 63Mbps and costs £30 a month for the first 12 months (£51.99 a month thereafter).

However, Now TV has also signed up to Ofcom's new Voluntary Code of Practice, which came into force at the start of this month, which means that whichever package consumers choose, they will see a personalised speed estimate for their address that should offer a more accurate idea of the performance they can expect to receive at their property.

This includes a minimum guaranteed speed which the provider will be required to deliver. If it fails to meet this standard within 20 days, users will have the right to cancel their contract early for no penalty.

If users don't want to be tied into a 12-month contract, Now TV is also offering no-contract options for no extra monthly cost. All users have to do is pay a one-off £60 setup fee and they'll be able to enjoy the same speeds and prices as those on contract, but are free to leave at any time.