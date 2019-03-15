Save £144 with new Virgin Media TV and broadband offer

Virgin Media has announced a new price cut for one of its most popular TV and broadband packages that could save consumers almost £150 over the course of the contract.

The provider has reduced the cost of its Full House deal by £12 a month when users take out a 12-month contract with the company, working out to a total discount of £144.

This means it will now cost just £45 a month for the first year, down from the usual price of £57. The deal also comes with a one-off setup fee of £25, while after the one-year minimum term expires, it will then increase to £74 a month.

For this, users can enjoy unlimited downloads with average broadband speeds of 108Mbps, free weekend calls to UK landlines, Virgin Mobiles and 0870 numbers, and access to over 230 TV channels.

These include all BT Sport channels in high-definition, giving users access to exclusive content such as the Uefa Champions League and Europa League, Premier League football, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP and UFC.

Other channels in the package include Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Nat Geo Wild and Fox, all in HD, while users also have access to Virgin TV Box Sets, featuring exclusive shows like The Walking Dead.

Meanwhile, the Virgin V6 set-top box is 4K-ready for Ultra HD viewing on apps like YouTube, Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Virgin Media says the Full House bundle is ideal for "telly lovers, super streamers and all-night gamers" and helps keep the busiest households connected and entertained at all times.

However, the discounted offer won't be around for long, with consumers having until midnight on March 24th to take advantage of this deal.