Sky revs up for F1 season with discounted Sports offer

Sky has begun its preparations for the new Formula One season with a new offer that will allow customers to access all the action for just £10 per month.

The deal is available from today (March 1st) and will allow users to add the Sky Sports F1 channel to any existing TV package without needing to sign up for any other sports services. The offer also comes with a two-year price guarantee, so could set users up not only for this season, but also the 2020 championship, without having to worry about price rises.

Sky Sports F1 will feature uninterrupted live coverage of all 21 races this season, as well as full coverage of every practice and qualifying session.

The action kicks off on March 17th in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton will begin his bid to add a sixth driver's world championships to his collection and draw within just one title of equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

However, his Mercedes is expected to face a tough challenge from the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel, which has looked strong in the pre-season testing taking place this week at the Catalunya circuit in Spain.

All the action will unfold exclusively on Sky Sports, which this year has added Jenson Button and Karun Chandhok to its team of analysts. They join the likes of Damon Hill and Martin Brundle - whose famous grid walks will be a key feature of the pre-race coverage.

Sky is the only place to watch live coverage of every Grand Prix this year, after Channel 4 scaled back its coverage to highlights only for every race except July's British Grand Prix.

Chief Executive Officer at Sky UK and Ireland Stephen van Rooyen said: "Seven years ago we rewrote the rules and created a dedicated channel for F1, pushing the boundaries of sports broadcasting. Each year we challenge ourselves to go further and this year will be a whole new chapter."