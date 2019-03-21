Virgin Media offers free PS4 in new broadband flash sale

Gaming fans should love Virgin Media's latest TV and broadband flash sale, as the company is throwing in a PlayStation 4 and a copy of FIFA 19 absolutely free with certain packages.

The deal is available on the firm's Full House Movies and Full House Sports deals, but users will have to act fast if they want to take advantage of the offer, as the sale ends at midnight tomorrow (March 20th).

Between them, the PS4 and the game have a recommended retail price of £249.99, so it's a huge saving for consumers. However, if you're not a gaming fan - or maybe you already own a PS4 - you can alternatively opt for a £150 credit to be applied to your first Virgin Media bill, so you don't have to miss out.

The offer isn't just about the free console either, as the firm has also cut the monthly cost of the included packages. For instance, the Full House Movies package, which usually costs £67 a month, has been reduced to £65 a month during the flash sale.

This comes with a 12-month contract and offers broadband with average download speeds of 213Mbps, free weekend phone calls to selected numbers, and over 240 TV channels, including every Sky Cinema channel in high definition.

Consumers should be aware that there's also a £25 one-off setup fee to pay, and at the end of the 12-month contract, the monthly price will increase to £94 a month.

Meanwhile, the Full House Sports package has also received a price cut in addition to the free PS4, dropping the monthly cost from £77 to £65 a month, so users opting for this deal can see even bigger savings.

Like the Movies package, this includes high-speed broadband and weekend calls, but this comes with the full range of Sky Sports channels in high definition, as well as BT Sports in 4K. Again, there's a £25 setup fee, and the cost will rise to £104 after 12 months.