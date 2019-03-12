Virgin Media’s intelligent Wi-Fi: everything you need to know

Virgin Media has announced a series of impressive Wi-Fi updates designed to deliver up to three times faster speeds to every room of your house without it costing you much time, money or effort.

How are they doing this? Well, with a big update to its Hub 3 router, a shiny new app and some seriously smart Wi-Fi boosters.

But how does this work? How do you get the boosters? And, most importantly, how much is this going to cost you?

Read on as we walk you through everything you need to know about Virgin Media’s intelligent Wi-Fi.

Three times faster speeds

Virgin Media is rolling out a free update to all customers with a Hub 3 router that claims to bring faster speeds into every corner of your home. Up to three times faster according to Virgin.

Dubbed Intelligent Wi-Fi, the update uses a smart cloud-based system that constantly assesses Wi-Fi speeds in order to tackle potential problems and boost performance.

And after extensive testing in countless conditions and scenarios, Virgin Media found that speeds got up to three times faster without even having to plug in a booster. More on those in a sec.

Virgin Media’s new Connect app

At the heart of Virgin Media’s intelligent Wi-Fi is its new Connect app. Available to download from both the App Store and the Google Play Store, it allows you to manage your home Wi-Fi from your smartphone or tablet.

So, if you need to check or change your Wi-Fi password without getting off the sofa, work out why your signal’s dropped out, or access Virgin Media’s customer support, it can all be done using the app.

You can even use it to manage connected devices, enabling you to set curfews for your kids. And perhaps yourself too, if you’re prone to checking work emails late at night, or you have an unhealthy addiction to Candy Crush.

But where this app really stands out is its ability to test the Wi-Fi strength in different rooms in your house to alert you to any blackspots (areas with rubbish signal to you and me).

As you’d expect, the app is free to download and easy to set up. And it comes with some genuinely useful in-app support that Virgin Media reckons can solve up to 90% of customer issues without you having to phone up.

You’ll find a whole host of helpful FAQs and how-to videos, as well as direct access to personalised customer support. An agent will then help to diagnose and resolve any issues not covered in their guides.

Download Virgin Media’s Connect app from Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.

Wi-Fi boosters

Being able to locate blackspots in your home is all very well. But what is Virgin Media going to do to eliminate them?

Well, in the rare cases that your Virgin Media hub can’t penetrate every corner of your home with its super-fast speeds, you can get a Wi-Fi booster to plug in, which all but guarantees to sort the problem.

You can order a booster directly through the app. And when it arrives, all you need to do is plug it in and say goodbye to blackspots.

How much a Wi-Fi booster costs

Here’s the important bit. How much is this going to cost? Well, if you’re a Full House or VIP customer, you can get a booster completely free of charge.

If you’re on a different bundle, it’ll cost you £3 a month for your first booster and then £2 a month for any additional boosters.

When it’ll be available

The good news is, it’s available right now. Customers with a Hub 3 should already have the Intelligent Wi-Fi update on their router. And new customers will be able to make the most of this from day one.