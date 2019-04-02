Broadband and TV deals of the week: headphones, Google Home and more

There are always some great offers available for people looking to switch broadband providers. That's why we've put together a list of some of the best deals this week that could save you money on your TV and broadband packages. Check out our favourite offers and promotions below.

Virgin Media - free Bowers and Wilkins headphones on selected packages

Virgin Media has become well-known for its generous flash sales, offering everything from games consoles to cases of wine thrown in for free with its TV and broadband deals. And this week, it has a new offer that should be great for audiophiles, as it's adding a pair of Bowers and Wilkins headphones to certain deals.

If you're signing up to the provider's Player or Mix bundles, you can pick up a pair of Bowers and Wilkins P3 Series 2 headphones, normally worth £119, while there is also a £50 bill credit on offer if you don't fancy the gear for any reason.

However, new customers of Virgin's Full House, Full House Movies, and Full House Sports can get a pair of the even better P5 Wireless headphones, normally worth £229, or a £125 bill credit.

All these bundles come with broadband, phone and TV services and 12-month contracts, with the Player bundle starting at £33 per month and the premium Full House Sports package costing £77 a month. You'll have to hurry though, as the deal ends at midnight on Wednesday (April 3rd).

Alternatively, if you're only looking for fast broadband, you should check out the Uswitch exclusive offer on Virgin's VIVID 100 deal, which provides ultrafast speeds of 108Mbps and costs just £27 a month for a 12-month contract and no setup costs - a total saving of £240.

BT Broadband - Free Google Home smart speaker

If you're in the market for a virtual home assistant but aren't convinced by Amazon's Echo, BT has you covered, as it's currently giving away a free Google Home smart speaker with its fibre broadband deals.

This gadget normally retails at £129 and is available on the firm's Superfast Fibre and Superfast Fibre 2 deals, along with a free BT Reward card.

The Superfast Fibre deal costs £29.99 a month for the first 18 months, plus £9.99 P&P, and offers average speeds of 50Mbps, a BT Smart Hub router and a £30 BT Reward prepaid Mastercard.

Meanwhile, the Superfast Fibre 2 deal costs £39.99 a month for 18 months, boosts the average download speed to 67Mbps and triples the value of the included BT Reward card to £90.

Again, these offers won't be around for long, so you'll have to act fast.

Post Office - new discounts on cheap broadband

If you're just looking for a simple broadband connection suitable for web browsing and social networking without breaking the bank, a new deal from Post Office Broadband offers one of the UK's cheapest ways of getting online.

It has just reduced the cost of its Post Office Unlimited deal to just £15.90 per month for a 12-month contract. This offers average download speeds of 11Mbps and no setup fees, so is perfect for those who want no-frills broadband at a great price.

TalkTalk - big savings on superfast fibre

Finally this month, you can get a huge saving on superfast broadband with our exclusive offer on TalkTalk's Faster Fibre Speed Boost deal. This offers users average download speeds of 63Mbps - perfect for gaming, high-def streaming and managing multiple users at once - and is currently available for just £25 a month for an 18-month contract.

This comes with no setup fees, unlimited downloads, TalkTalk's award-winning Wi-Fi Hub, and a £50 gift voucher, all of which works out to a total saving of £243 over standard prices across the course of the contract.