Virgin Media introduces faster speeds, more package options

Virgin Media has unveiled a new overhaul of its TV and broadband packages that will see customers offered faster speeds than ever before, as well as get more services in a single plan.

Available from today to new and existing customers, the deals on offer include a new premium V.VIP package, boosted bundles and the ability to pick and mix TV packages to create a service that's tailored exactly to you.

So what's included in the new deals and how can you take advantage?

Virgin Media V.VIP

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new top-tier package that sits above the company's existing VIP deal. The V.VIP plan promises to ensure consumers can enjoy the ultimate entertainment and connectivity experience no matter where they are.

When it comes to connectivity, V.VIP customers benefit from a blisteringly-fast broadband package with average speeds of 516Mbps - around 150Mbps faster than the previous top speed of 362Mbps offered by Virgin's VIP deal, and seven times faster than speeds currently offered by BT or Sky.

This means users can download a 20GB 4K-quality film in under six minutes, or a large PlayStation 4 game, such as the 99GB Red Dead Redemption 2, in around 28 minutes, compared with around five hours on an average UK connection.

In addition to this, users get two of Virgin TV's latest V6 set-top boxes and access to over 300 channels, including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD.

Both home and mobile phone calls are covered as well, with anytime landline calls included, as well as a Virgin Mobile mobile SIM with unlimited data, texts and calls.

This will all be available for £99 a month for new customers, with a 12-month minimum contract.

Pick 'n' Mix TV

Virgin Media TV customers will also be able to take advantage of the firm's new Personal Picks, letting them pick and mix their TV options to create a personalised TV line-up that includes everything they want to watch and nothing they don't.

There are four entertainment Pick bundles to choose from: Entertainment & Drama; Entertainment & Documentaries; Entertainment & Lifestyle; and Entertainment & Sport Lite. These all include Sky One, Sky Witness, Gold HD and Comedy Central HD as standard, as well as a great selection of channels for each of the four genres and must-see box sets.

The first Pick bundle can be added to Virgin's Player TV deal for an extra £10 a month, with any further bundles costing an additional £7 each. Viewers can also change their selection every month so they're not locked into long-term contracts.

Chief Operating Officer at the company Lutz Schüler said: "Our new Personal Picks mean viewers can tune into the shows they love, picking and mixing the best channels around with the freedom and flexibility to change them every month."

Boost your bundle

Finally, Virgin has also introduced the Boost your Bundle deal to make it easy to add mobile and premium TV services to any TV and broadband deal so you can get everything under one plan.

For instance, customers can now add a mobile SIM to any broadband bundle, which not only offers unlimited data, calls and texts, but also provides a boost to home broadband speeds – with average broadband speeds offered in boosted bundles increasing from 50Mbps to 100Mbps, 100Mbps to 200Mbps, and 200Mbps to 350Mbps respectively.

Customers can also add a range of premium packs to their TV bundle, such as Sky Sports, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport, as well as subscribe to Netflix, Hayu and Starzplay all through their Virgin Media account.

"Whether it’s binge-worthy dramas like The Walking Dead, unearthing the planet’s secrets with a dazzling documentary or making sure they’re keeping up with Kardashians, Virgin Media customers can build a top telly line-up and stay in control of the price they pay for their package," Mr Schuler concluded.