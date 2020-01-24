Uswitch launches biggest advertising campaign for two decades

January 2020 sees the launch of a new creative TV advertising campaign by Uswitch. Along with a rebranded website, fresh logo and a new tone of voice developed with global brand company venturethree, this is the culmination of months of work undertaken to more closely align the Uswitch brand with its core values.

The ad, which is created by Joint and features the vocal talents of Peep Show’s Matt King, demonstrates just some of the ways in which customers can use their switch to get more of what matters to them, from model aeroplaning to being able to get that new pair of shoes.

The realigned brand direction for Uswitch will also be reflected in above-the-line and out-of-home advertising on a nationwide scale.

Uswitch appointed Joint as its lead creative agency in a four-way pitch in October 2019. The process was spearheaded by Alex Gibson, Head of Brand Marketing at Uswitch, who says, “Our business is always striving to give consumers an even more rewarding experience; it’s why more people come to us to switch energy and broadband than any other switching site. The new campaign to launch our rebrand is the latest part of that. We have an excellent partner in Joint and I’m really proud of the work we are putting out together.”

Damon Collins, founder of Joint, says “We’re delighted to work with Uswitch at what is a really exciting time for the brand. Uswitch provides a hugely valuable service to consumers and we want to help as many people feel the benefit as possible.”