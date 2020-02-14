BT is increasing broadband and landline prices for potentially millions of customers

In an email sent to many customers this week, BT issued its annual notification of price increases to its telecoms services.

A number of consumers who have broadband, landline or mobile phone contracts with the UK provider will see their monthly prices rise in-line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation, a national price average calculated yearly by the Office for National Statistics.

This year, monthly bills for these customers will see a price increase of 1.3% on the 31st March.

I’m a BT customer. How will I be affected?

The latest price rises affect BT customers who signed up for or renewed a new BT contract between 11 January 2019 and 16 January 2020.

If you are one of these customers, here are some examples of how much 1.3% will increase your bill by.

Current monthly bill / new monthly bill:

£18.99 / £19.24

£29.99 / £30.38

£38.99 / £39.50

£53.99 / £54.69

If you signed up for or renewed a contract with BT outside this window, you won’t be affected this year but may see a price increase in March 2021 instead.

However, all BT landline customers should expect to see their calls become more expensive:

Calls to other UK landlines from your own landline will rise from 15p to 15.19p per minute

Calls to mobile phones from your own landline will go from 18p to 18.23p per minute (unless you’re on the Unlimited Anytime Calls plan, where your half price calls will rise to 9.11p from 9p per minute )

(unless you’re on the Unlimited Anytime Calls plan, where your half price calls will rise to ) International calls will rise by 0.71 pence, from 55p to 55.71p per minute

There will be a 23p to 23.29p per call increase in the set-up fee

Can I cancel my contract without a cancellation fee?

In this case, you will still have to pay a fee if you choose to cancel your contract in response to this news. BT notifies its customers that these annual price increases will take place when they initially sign their contract, so under Ofcom’s current guidelines it wouldn’t allow a free cancellation.

However, if you’re still set on changing your broadband provider once your contract has finished, BT is now obligated to notify you when your current fixed-term contract with them will be ending.

Under new rules set out by Ofcom this month to stop consumers falling victim to expensive out of contract prices, all providers must tell their customers either if they are currently out of contract, or when their contract will be ending.

For more information on this, take a look at our full end of contract notifications guide.

I’m nearing the end of my BT contract. What are my options?

BT will send you new or similar offers when your contract comes to an end, and there may well be a deal you see that you’re initially happy with. However, it is always worth comparing them with deals on offer from other providers to see if you could benefit from a cheaper or better package.

To see what other broadband and landline options you have, take a look at our top broadband packages available right now.