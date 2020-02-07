The 2020 Uswitch Broadband Awards winners

Every year, Uswitch dedicates an evening to recognising the efforts of providers that deliver an outstanding service to their customers, awarding both broadband and mobile networks with a coveted Uswitch Mobile & Broadband award. The winners of the Uswitch Awards are chosen from a combination of customer surveys, Uswitch data and by a panel of industry experts.

The annual awards ceremony was held last night at the Design Museum in Kensington, London, and was hosted by British comedian and author Shappi Khorsandi.

Decided by a survey of 12,007 broadband and/or mobile customers, aged 18 and over living in the UK, the Uswitch awards focus on a number of different aspects of the telecoms industry, acknowledging those providers that excel in customer service, speed of service, reliability, innovation, value for money.

NOW TV and NOW Broadband take home the big prizes

NOW Broadband was the big winner of the night when it came to broadband and TV providers. It claimed three awards in total, including Best Value Broadband Provider –– which was chosen by a survey of over 10,000 UK consumers –– as well as Broadband Provider of the Year and TV Provider of the Year. They were also first runner up in the prestigious Best Triple Play Provider category and Most Popular Broadband Provider category.

The other awards for broadband and TV services were split fairly evenly between other providers, with Sky taking home the Best Triple Play Provider award, beating out Virgin Media and its own sister site, NOW Broadband.

Plusnet Broadband received the award for Best Provider Customer Service, having seen complaints to Ofcom fall for three consecutive quarters, and TalkTalk was named Most Popular Broadband Provider.

Netflix picked up the award for Best TV Content and Best Streaming Service while the Amazon Fire TV Cube scooped the Best Smart Media Device.

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, comments:

“No single provider swept the board at our awards, showing how competitive the UK’s broadband and mobile markets are.

"The public and our judges highlighted some of the great work by NOW Broadband and Sky Mobile, but there were winners in all parts of the industry. Plusnet is clearly doing something right when it wins the customer service award for both its broadband and mobile offerings.

"The two awards Netflix won are a mark of its dominance in the growing streaming market, although it faces an increasing battle for viewers as Disney+ launches in the next few months.

"It has been another exciting year across broadband, mobile and TV which leaves us eager to see what comes in the next 12 months.”

The 2020 Uswitch Awards broadband and TV winners

Best Triple Play Provider — Sky

Best Provider Customer Service — Plusnet

Best Value Broadband Provider — NOW Broadband

Broadband Provider of the Year — NOW Broadband

Fastest Broadband Provider — Virgin Media

TV Provider of the Year — NOW TV

Most Popular Broadband Provider — TalkTalk

