Vodafone makes working from home easier with second broadband line package

Vodafone has launched a second home broadband line for UK residents who will be working from home for the foreseeable future. Dubbed ‘Work and Play’, this additional service will offer users dedicated bandwidth to perform their work tasks, freeing-up their original broadband package for casual use like social media browsing, streaming music and gaming.

Also, to make it easier for customers to fix their tech issues without having to visit a Vodafone store, the network has introduced a personal tech support service via video call for users who want to stay socially distant during the pandemic.

Both newly-introduced services will be available to every broadband user in the country — not just Vodafone customers.

Vodafone Work and Play

This new offering has come at a time when many UK broadband users face the prospect of working from home for many months to come, but their current bandwidth may struggle to cope with both work tasks and normal everyday use.

Opening a second broadband line means that other household members can continue streaming, gaming and generally using the internet without it affecting your video-call meetings or important downloads of work files.

Plus, with certain workers considering working from home on a permanent basis after the pandemic is over, it is sure to be a welcome offering for those that deem a second broadband line a worthy investment.

Just keep in mind that this would also come with a new Vodafone WiFi Hub router too, so you’d need to make space for two routers and ensure they’re not impacting each other’s data airways.

There are two plans available to choose from — Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband at 35Mbps for £23pm and £25pm for Vodafone Superfast 2. However, if you’re already a Vodafone pay-monthly mobile customer, you’re also eligible for a £2 discount on the monthly price for both packages.

To find out more about this unique offer, you can enquire with Vodafone through its customer services team at 0333 3040 191.

Remote tech support from Vodafone

Free and accessible for everyone — not just Vodafone customers — is a new video-call tech support service via video call with your local Vodafone store.

The COVID-19 pandemic, while past its initial peak, is still a significant health threat to millions of people across the country. So while shops have now been allowed to reopen, many people (especially vulnerable citizens) will still feel uncomfortable heading into a store to receive tech support in-person.

Similarly, with many people still working from home, it can be tough to find the time to visit a store to resolve tech problems during work hours, so remote tech support at short-notice from a Vodafone expert is sure to be an appealing alternative.

To keep these people connected, Vodafone has trained a number of employees in each of its nationwide branches to either fix or help with a range of these issues. Therefore people can still get local assistance from a member of the community without having to leave their home.

Things that Vodafone will be able to help with include:

Installing apps

Connecting devices to Wi-Fi or mobile data

System upgrades

Rebooting devices

Demonstrations

More general tech queries

If you’ve been holding off on visiting a branch to sort out a tech issue, you can now book a 30-minute slot with a Vodafone Tech Team expert either via video or phone call, depending on your preference. Just make sure to visit its store locator, register yourself a time for your nearest store, and an expert will call you when the time comes.