BT launches new fibre broadband & sports package

BT’s latest fibre broadband and sports deal is offering customers a free sports package for the first three months of their subscription.

The price works out to be only £29.99 per month for the first three months before reverting back to £44.99 thereafter. This is a great deal for customers who are interested in sports, especially with the return of the Premier League to our screens.

This deal, which ends on the 26th of September, includes all four BT Sport channels as well as Boxnation, giving you access to 61 live Premier League matches and all of the exclusive UEFA Champions league games. You’ll be able to stream and download on multiple devices with BT’s fibre broadband.

With the BT Fibre 2 & Sport deal, you’ll get fibre broadband speeds of up to 67Mbs on a 24 month contract, making it one of the most affordable fibre broadband packages on the market. All you have to pay upfront is £29.99 to cover the activation costs and BT Home Hub delivery.

You'll also get a reward card worth £100 which you can use at any store that displays the Mastercard logo. Once your broadband has been installed, you have three months to claim your £100 reward card by visiting bt.com/reward-card and logging in with your BT ID.

Things we love about this BT broadband deal:

Three months of BT Sport for free

£100 reward card

One of the most competitive prices on the market

Fibre broadband speeds up to 67Mb

Widely available across the UK

Things to consider:

The monthly broadband price increases to £44.99 after three months

The contract is for 24 months which is a fairly a long-term commitment

How do I get this deal?

You can check out full details of the BT Fibre 2 and Sport deal here or compare broadband deals to see how this stacks up against deals from other providers.

This deal ends on the 26th of September, so act fast!