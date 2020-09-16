Exclusive Vodafone broadband deal ends soon

Vodafone Broadband’s latest superfast broadband deal is proving to be incredibly popular with Uswitch customers, with it currently sitting at the top of our broadband deals page. And it's no surprise, considering that customers can get a £75 online gift card for either Amazon.co.uk or Tesco when they sign up through Uswitch by 17th September 2020.

New Vodafone Broadband customers who sign up for this deal can get superfast speeds of 63Mbps for just £25 a month on a 24-month contract, making it one of the most affordable superfast deals on the market.

And as if that wasn't good enough, it works out even cheaper if you’re already a Vodafone mobile customer. Existing mobile customers get a further £2 a month discount, making the monthly price of £23 for 63Mbps one of the cheapest to date.

What we love about this Vodafone broadband deal:

Superfast broadband speeds of around 63Mbps

One of the lowest monthly prices on the market

Widely available across the UK

Additional discount for Vodafone mobile customers

£75 gift card for Amazon.co.uk or Tesco

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband and Phone Line Price breakdown

Upfront costs Monthly payments for months 1 - 24 Total cost over the 24 month contract Router Fee = FREE Superfast 2 Broadband = £25.00 The full contract cost for the 24-month contract (including line rental & upfront costs) = £600.00 Cell Line rental = FREE New line provision charge of £60

The only additional charge that you might need to be aware of is the new line provision charge of £60. This is only applicable for properties where there's no functioning broadband line installed. Since Vodafone operates on the Openreach network, it’s highly unlikely that a working broadband line isn’t already installed in your home.

If you do switch to Vodafone Broadband, it can take between 90 and 120 days after the original purchase date for your order to be fully verified, which means it can take up to 120 days before you receive your £75 gift card. Once verified, details of how to claim the voucher will be sent to the email address you have provided and you’ll have 90 days to claim your voucher.

How do I get this deal?

This deal is available to new Vodafone Broadband customers only. However, it’s also available to Vodafone mobile customers who can actually get it for even cheaper.

You check out the full details of the Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband and Phone Line deal here or compare broadband deals to see how it stacks up against deals from other providers.

But act fast as this deal ends soon.