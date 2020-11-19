PlayStation 5 release date, prices and specs

Sony has finally launched its long-awaited PlayStation 5 console. The PS5 will be available in the UK from today (19th November 2020) and will cost £449.99, with a cheaper ‘Digital Edition’ available for £359.99.

Back in September, Sony’s PS5 Showcase put to rest rumours about the cost, release date and specs of the next-generation console, giving gamers a glimpse of what they can expect from what’s sure to be a wildly popular console.

Here’s what we know about the PlayStation 5:

PS5 release date

As mentioned, the PS5 is now available in the UK, a week behind other territories like the US.

And while Twitter if full of frustrated tweets from gamers desperate to get their hands on the new console, a few who were lucky/clever enough to pre-order the PS5 have been posting their excitement.

The November PS5 launch means that several highly-anticipated games are also available to play soon after your new console arrives. These include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla with Cyberpunk 2077 being released later in the year. The early November release also means that the PS5 will be out in time for the Black Friday sales, but will be far enough ahead of time to still get plenty of attention.

PS5 price

There are two versions of the PS5 available. The standard console will cost £449.99 and the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition will cost £359.99.

This makes the PS5 £100 more expensive than the PS4 when it first launched back in 2013 and exactly the same price as the upcoming Xbox Series X.

The PS5 Digital Edition is Sony’s more affordable option, with a price tag of £359.99. This is over £100 more than Microsoft’s lower-cost option of the Xbox Series S, however, the specs for the PS5 Digital Edition show that it still features the same power and performance of the main console, just without the disc-drive.

A first look at Fortnite gameplay on #PS5, powered by Unreal Engine 4.



Available free to play at launch. pic.twitter.com/aFGFs4u7nX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

PS5 games

Sony has been working hard to stock up its PS5 games line-up, with plenty of new titles on the horizon. Speaking of which, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, looks set to make full use of the console’s next-gen visuals. The preview featured sun-kissed beaches and tropical reefs, complete with the robot dinosaurs that terrorised the original game.

Some of the other major titles that Sony is proudly plugging are Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the long-rumoured Demon's Soul PS5 remake, and the return of the Resident Evil franchise with Resident Evil 8: Village.

The PS5 will also include immediate access to the PlayStaion Plus Collection which will allow you to digitally download and play some of the most popular PS4 titles the moment you get your shiny new PS5, including games like Persona 5 and God of War.

Check out our upcoming video game releases guide to a more complete list of PS5 games coming soon.

PS5 Specs

Sony revealed many of the PS5 specs at its first official reveal event back in March and confirmed what’s under the hood in Septemeber. Probably the most important detail is the console’s SSD internal storage of 825GB. This will allow for bigger open worlds and will let system memory be managed more effectively.

SSDs load a lot faster and have more bandwidth than traditional hard drives (HDDs) so that data can be loaded when it’s needed rather than loading unnecessary data onto the console’s RAM.

Overview of the PS5 specs

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

PS5 Digital Edition

The PS5 Digital Edition follows the trend of moving away from traditional physical games, with the disc-less console relying solely on downloads for gameplay. And while this will certainly make swapping games with friends much more difficult (possibly a driving rationale behind the move) it does allow the hardware to be slightly more affordable without sacrificing any quality and power from your console — unlike the Xbox Series S which delivers lower-resolution graphics than its more expensive counterpart, the Series X.

Another key difference between the PS5 and the new Xbox consoles is access to a gaming streaming service. Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription service gives gamers unlimited access to its collection of games for one monthly price. When asked by the BBC, PlayStation's chief executive Jim Ryan stated that “PlayStation was about big blockbuster games that cost a lot to make, so a similar subscription service model would not make financial sense.”

We’ll see if the success of similar gaming streaming services makes PlayStation change their minds in the future.

Getting the best broadband for gaming

The increasing reliance on digital downloads and streaming services in gaming means that run-of-the-mill broadband just won’t do for hardcore gamers.

In order to make sure you’re never stuck waiting days for the latest title to download or having to deal with a frustrating lag, get yourself fibre broadband with speeds of at least 59Mbps.