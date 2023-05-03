Popular Search Terms
London offers a wide range of broadband packages and speeds, from budget-friendly deals for casual users to lightning-quick gaming and streaming services for large households with multiple devices.
Whatever you want to use your internet connection for, there's sure to be a broadband deal that meets your needs.
There are a wide range of internet providers available to residents in the capital. Here are some of the best options.
The UK's largest provider of broadband services, BT offers a range of deals with average speeds of up to 74Mbps widely-available across the country, and ultrafast offers in excess of 100Mbps in about a third of the country.
Users can also take advantage of a range of add-ons and features, including the firm's powerful Smart Hub Wi-Fi router and the optional BT Halo Wi-Fi guarantee, which guarantees good wireless coverage throughout your home.
One of the UK's best-value providers, Plusnet is also notable for the quality of its UK-based customer service.
A perfect choice for avid TV watchers fans, Sky offers a wide range of broadband, phone, TV and mobile deals, so you can mix and match what you get to your exact requirements.
It offers superfast packages up to 59Mbps and ultrafast deals all the way up to 900Mbps, depending on the availability in your area. But also, you can access a huge range of entertainment, film and sports packages on offer, thanks to its flagship Sky Q TV bundles.
Well-known for its range of affordable services, TalkTalk has great value packages and excellent customer service, plus a range of additional TV options.
Vodafone supplies some of the fastest broadband speeds in the country, and offers very comprehensive Pro broadband packages stocked with internet backups and enticing add-ons.
It uses the Openreach network for its low-cost superfast packages up to 67Mbps, and then CityFibre's full fibre network to deliver ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps.
When choosing a broadband provider in London, there are a range of factors to consider.
As well as the price, you should think about what you'll be doing online and the speed you'll need to access these effectively.
It's also important to think about what additional Wi-Fi options are available (such as extenders) to ensure you can get connected anywhere in your home.
There are a range of speeds on offer for people living in London. The fastest widely available speeds are from Virgin Media, which offers packages of up to 1.1Gbps through its dedicated cable network. But Community Fibre, which is only available to some areas of London, offers up to 3Gbps connections at times.
Elsewhere, most providers offer packages with different speeds, with the majority of companies allowing customers to choose average speeds of around 67Mbps, 36Mbps or 11Mbps.
Coverage may vary throughout London's boroughs, however, so it pays to check what's available to your home. Our postcode checker can show you all the options available for your address and what speeds you can expect.
You might not be guaranteed to get the fastest home internet available, because that largely depends on where you live and what networks can reach your home.
Check your address with our broadband postcode checker and sort the results by 'Speed (high to low)' to find out the fastest Uswitch broadband deals available in your area.