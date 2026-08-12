Browse a range of broadband speeds and packages from London-based providers, including Community Fibre, Hyperoptic, Hey!Broadband and many of the nationwide UK brands.
See if you could save £395‡ a year with one of the many full fibre deals available in London via Uswitch, which start from as little as £16 a month. Enter your postcode to compare deals where you live:
Uswitch Tips
Thanks to the many full fibre providers available in London, such as Community Fibre and Hyperoptic, it’s one of the fastest regions of the UK in terms of average broadband speed.
Also, because of its wide availability of gigabit-capable broadband providers, over 90% of Londoners can actually get fast internet speeds where they live, too. This is a higher proportion than many other areas of the UK.
Learn more with our guide to full fibre.
For deals from major UK providers, broadband in London is usually priced about the same as elsewhere in the UK.
However, since London has a higher concentration of smaller ‘alternative’ providers who use low pricing to attract new customers, you could find deals that start at notably lower rates of £15-20 a month.
Read more on our guide to broadband altnets.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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When choosing a broadband provider in London, there are a range of factors to consider.
Some have better availability than others, such as the nationwide providers like BT, Sky, Virgin Media or Vodafone. However, a good proportion of Londoners who can get excellent connectivity from more London-centric alternative providers like Community Fibre or Hyperoptic.
In 2026, both sets of these providers’ prices are quite comparable because smaller companies, which often had notably lower prices than the big brands, have forced the big providers to reduce their initial monthly rates to similar levels.
However, customers still report a more dedicated and reliable service from these smaller providers, as their experience can appear far more tailored than that of the well-known companies.
All this said, if you run a broadband comparison in London and you find one of these smaller providers, you should rest assured that they can offer an excellent service too.
See our list of Uswitch-accredited broadband providers to see why we put so much of our trust in these regional brands.
London is home to many smaller full fibre broadband providers that offer ultrafast internet speeds for very competitive prices. Many of these brands also commit to no mid-contract price rises, unlike most of the large UK broadband providers.
South England alternative provider Community Fibre is available to over 1.5 million properties in London. It offers full fibre-only deals at very reasonable monthly prices, often at a lower cost than many older, slower connections.
Those who can get Community Fibre often sing its praises - it also has a 4.7 / 5 rating on Trustpilot from over 90,000 reviews (as of August 2026), which is a far better score than the biggest UK providers.
Community Fibre's coverage is very evenly spread across the Greater London area, and no particular region of the city benefits more from its services than another.
However, it currently lacks adequate broadband coverage on the outskirts of the city near the M25, and in the following London areas:
Full fibre supplier Hyperoptic is another alternative broadband provider available across London. It supplies ultrafast broadband to hundreds of thousands of homes, with a primary focus on apartments and flat blocks.
Similar to Community Fibre, the faster speeds it offers do not mean higher prices. If you choose one of its longer-term contract options, you'd end up paying a monthly fee similar to that of some much slower deals offered by other providers.
Hyperoptic broadband is usually found in more central areas of London than Community Fibre, as it primarily serves flat buildings. As a result, it's mostly available in homes within TFL Zones 1 and 2 of the city, with availability more limited in outer areas.
Mostly available across southern England, Gigaclear is another independent full fibre provider that offers reliable, ultrafast internet for very reasonable prices. While it doesn't fix its in-contract prices like other altnet providers, its pricing is still much more favourable compared to slower deals from most of the bigger providers.
Most of Gigaclear's coverage is outside of Greater London, but it has good availability in the northeastern areas of the city near the M25, namely in Chigwell, Buckhurst Hill, and Loughton.
Full fibre provider 4th Utility offers broadband services both via CityFibre and its own independent network. But since CityFibre doesn't have coverage in London, it is primarily available via its own network in the capital.
Similarly to Hyperoptic, 4th Utility's network mainly connects flat blocks, which means its coverage is less widespread across the city as it focuses on multiple properties within one building. This means it's largely available in areas all over Greater London, with a number of connected buildings in the north, south, east, and west of the city.
However, 4th Utility does have a particularly high concentration of coverage in Woolwich and the Barbican.
Alternative provider Hey!Broadband is available via F&W Networks, which also hosts broadband providers such as Link Broadband, Octaplus and Gigabit Networks.
Although it doesn't have widespread full fibre coverage across London, it has very high availability in the West London areas of Ealing, Southall, Greenford, and Alperton, in particular.
So far, this is the only area of London that can access Hey!Broadband. But if you live here, you'll likely be able to enjoy fast, reliable full-fibre internet.
YouFibre is one of the largest regional providers in the UK, with significant coverage across dozens of suburban areas. Its availability in London is a little more limited, but it has some coverage in South Ockendon and Aveley, and just north of the M25 in Waltham Cross and Cheshunt.
Across the capital city, you can also find broadband coverage from the following brands:
Available in the Havering & Essex border areas of Collier Row, Harold Wood and Harold Hill.
Strong coverage in Central London, West London and in parts of South West London in Brixton and Streatham Hill.
Available in Woolwich, Hackney Wick and Stratford, and West London in Fulham, Brook Green and Park Royal.
Limited availability in small areas all over the city, but stronger coverage in Camden Town and Hackney Wick.
Availability in the Borough of Camden near the Regent's Park, and just west of the M25 in Gerrards Cross.
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
Unlike many other UK cities, London has very limited CityFibre coverage. CityFibre is the UK's largest alternative broadband network, connecting over three million homes across the country. But as there is already a lot of full fibre in London, it has so far focused on connecting other UK cities.
This means that any provider that uses CityFibre's full fibre network will not be available in London. Vodafone and TalkTalk share their full fibre services between CityFibre and Openreach, though, so you should still see full fibre deals from those providers on the Openreach FTTP network.
“For some time, London has had better access to faster and more reliable broadband than other areas of the country, with over 90% of Londoners enjoying access to gigabit speeds – the fastest available to any UK home.
”There are full fibre-specific providers that are only available in London, such as Community Fibre, which connects well over a million London homes in more suburban parts of the city.
"And while there are still a number of older residential blocks where flats can't access these speeds due to slow-to-act landlords or poor internal wiring, many in London apartments can now access broadband from multi-dwelling providers like Hyperoptic.”
”So while some London properties can still only achieve the most basic speeds, that cohort is fast vanishing as broadband providers find new ways to deliver this new age of internet connectivity.”
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.
Browse broadband offers in various locations in different areas of the country.
‡£395 is our calculated savings figure from August 2026, which details the potential amount a customer could save per year by choosing a broadband deal on Uswitch. Learn how we calculate our savings figures.