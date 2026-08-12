Who are the best internet providers in London?

When choosing a broadband provider in London, there are a range of factors to consider.

Some have better availability than others, such as the nationwide providers like BT, Sky, Virgin Media or Vodafone. However, a good proportion of Londoners who can get excellent connectivity from more London-centric alternative providers like Community Fibre or Hyperoptic.

In 2026, both sets of these providers’ prices are quite comparable because smaller companies, which often had notably lower prices than the big brands, have forced the big providers to reduce their initial monthly rates to similar levels.

However, customers still report a more dedicated and reliable service from these smaller providers, as their experience can appear far more tailored than that of the well-known companies.

All this said, if you run a broadband comparison in London and you find one of these smaller providers, you should rest assured that they can offer an excellent service too.

See our list of Uswitch-accredited broadband providers to see why we put so much of our trust in these regional brands.

Altnet broadband providers in London

London is home to many smaller full fibre broadband providers that offer ultrafast internet speeds for very competitive prices. Many of these brands also commit to no mid-contract price rises, unlike most of the large UK broadband providers.

Community Fibre

South England alternative provider Community Fibre is available to over 1.5 million properties in London. It offers full fibre-only deals at very reasonable monthly prices, often at a lower cost than many older, slower connections.

Those who can get Community Fibre often sing its praises - it also has a 4.7 / 5 rating on Trustpilot from over 90,000 reviews (as of August 2026), which is a far better score than the biggest UK providers.

Community Fibre's coverage is very evenly spread across the Greater London area, and no particular region of the city benefits more from its services than another.

However, it currently lacks adequate broadband coverage on the outskirts of the city near the M25, and in the following London areas:

Ealing

Wimbledon (west)

Beckenham

Sidcup

Knightsbridge and South Kensington

Highgate, Crouch End and Muswell Hill

Hyperoptic

Full fibre supplier Hyperoptic is another alternative broadband provider available across London. It supplies ultrafast broadband to hundreds of thousands of homes, with a primary focus on apartments and flat blocks.

Similar to Community Fibre, the faster speeds it offers do not mean higher prices. If you choose one of its longer-term contract options, you'd end up paying a monthly fee similar to that of some much slower deals offered by other providers.

Hyperoptic broadband is usually found in more central areas of London than Community Fibre, as it primarily serves flat buildings. As a result, it's mostly available in homes within TFL Zones 1 and 2 of the city, with availability more limited in outer areas.

Gigaclear

Mostly available across southern England, Gigaclear is another independent full fibre provider that offers reliable, ultrafast internet for very reasonable prices. While it doesn't fix its in-contract prices like other altnet providers, its pricing is still much more favourable compared to slower deals from most of the bigger providers.

Most of Gigaclear's coverage is outside of Greater London, but it has good availability in the northeastern areas of the city near the M25, namely in Chigwell, Buckhurst Hill, and Loughton.

4th Utility

Full fibre provider 4th Utility offers broadband services both via CityFibre and its own independent network. But since CityFibre doesn't have coverage in London, it is primarily available via its own network in the capital.

Similarly to Hyperoptic, 4th Utility's network mainly connects flat blocks, which means its coverage is less widespread across the city as it focuses on multiple properties within one building. This means it's largely available in areas all over Greater London, with a number of connected buildings in the north, south, east, and west of the city.

However, 4th Utility does have a particularly high concentration of coverage in Woolwich and the Barbican.

Hey!Broadband

Alternative provider Hey!Broadband is available via F&W Networks, which also hosts broadband providers such as Link Broadband, Octaplus and Gigabit Networks.

Although it doesn't have widespread full fibre coverage across London, it has very high availability in the West London areas of Ealing, Southall, Greenford, and Alperton, in particular.

So far, this is the only area of London that can access Hey!Broadband. But if you live here, you'll likely be able to enjoy fast, reliable full-fibre internet.

YouFibre

YouFibre is one of the largest regional providers in the UK, with significant coverage across dozens of suburban areas. Its availability in London is a little more limited, but it has some coverage in South Ockendon and Aveley, and just north of the M25 in Waltham Cross and Cheshunt.