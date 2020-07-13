Which UK streets have the slowest broadband speed?

Every December, Uswitch looks over the number of broadband speed tests run throughout the year to find out which areas of the UK have the fastest internet speeds and which areas have the slowest. In some cases, the difference between your speed and your neighbour’s can be dramatic, and the UK’s slowest streets aren’t always where you might think.

With so many of us spending a lot more time at home this year, perhaps it’s not surprising that in 2020 Uswitch recorded more speed test results than ever, with nearly 400,000 people testing the broadband speed at their home. This is a 225% increase from the 122,000 Uswitch speed tests taken last year, showing just how much customers rely on a fast, consistent broadband connection.

The fastest broadband speeds are often in surprising areas, with big cities like London and Manchester noticeably absent from the top 10 fastest streets in Britain, and with average speeds often varying drastically from one postcode to the next.

The good news is that the number of broadband users enjoying faster speeds is growing. More than half of users (54%) now get speeds of more than 30Mbps, up from under a quarter (22%) five years ago. But despite the fact that superfast broadband (downloads speeds of 30Mbps or more) is available to over 95% of the country, a recent Uswitch survey found that only six in ten (60%) believe they can access it in their local area.

The slowest street in the UK is in Surrey

This year, the street with the slowest broadband speed is Queens Road, Weybridge in Surrey, whose residents are somehow managing to get by with average broadband speeds of just 0.12Mbps.

In a time when internet access is more vital than ever, it’s surprising that the slowest street is actually slower than the previous year’s title-holder. In 2019, Kingsclere, Huntington in York, was crowned slowest with access to average speeds of just 0.22Mbps.

It would take the unfortunate residents of Queens Road more than 119 hours to download a two-hour HD film and at least 44 hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show. By contrast, the people who live on Britain’s fastest street for broadband, Dale Lane in Appleton, Cheshire, would take just one minute and 20 seconds to download the same film or a mere 30 seconds to download the same show.

Sluggish-paced Queens Road is a staggering 5,330 times slower than Dale, where average speeds reached 639.67Mbps over the past year. The difference between fastest and slowest is astonishing, and has increased dramatically since last year, when the worst street was only 830 times slower than the fastest. This suggests that the UK’s digital divide is growing with the rollout of full fibre broadband (FTTP) that’s bringing ultrafast speeds to parts of the country.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, says: “The digital divide that runs through Britain has grown dramatically in the last year, with the fastest street’s broadband more than 5,000 times quicker than the slowest’s.

“It’s interesting to see that the North claims the fastest street this year, while the slowest street is in the South East, showing that the speed of your connection has nothing to do with where you live.

“It’s great that more of us are enjoying ultrafast broadband, but we don’t want to see large swathes of the country left behind on shoddy connections that aren’t suitable for modern life.”

What internet speed are you getting in your home?

UK’s 10 slowest streets for broadband

Hover over the points in our graphic with your mouse — or tap them if you’re on your mobile — to see where the UK’s slowest streets are and what speed they’re getting.