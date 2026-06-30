What is hire and reward insurance?

Hire and reward insurance, also known as courier insurance, covers you when you're transporting goods in exchange for payment.

For courier and delivery drivers, that means any time you're carrying parcels, packages or goods as part of your work.

A standard private van insurance policy only covers trips for social, domestic and pleasure (SDP) purposes. If you use your van for commuting, travelling to and from work sites and carrying your own tools and equipment, then you’re getting into business van insurance territory.

Getting paid to move someone else's goods takes you into another area again: hire and reward. Driving without the right cover while making deliveries could invalidate any claim and leave you personally liable for damage or injury you cause.

Hire and reward insurance is a legal requirement if you're working as a courier or delivery driver.

In other words, it's not optional.