Van insurance for young drivers
Are you a young driver looking for cheap van insurance? Compare van insurance quotes from a wide range of trusted UK insurers in minutes, with policies available for private, commercial and new driver use.
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Here we look at the ins and outs of young driver van insurance, including how to keep the cost down.
What types of van insurance are available for young drivers?
As a young driver, you'll have the same three levels of cover available to any van owner:
Third party only
The legal minimum level of cover you'll need to drive on the road in the UK. Third party policies cover injury to other people and damage to their property or vehicle, but don't provide cover for your own van. theyre often the most expensive option too.
Third party, fire & theft
Third party, fire and theft policies cover everything third party ones do, but add in limited protection for your own van too. This means It'll typically be covered against fire and theft, but still won't be covered if you're involved in an accident.
Comprehensive
The highest level of van insurance available. Fully comprehensive car insurance policies cover everything third party policies do, but adds in protection for your van too, meaning you should be able to claim if your van is involved in an accident.
What age counts as a young driver for van insurance?
Young drivers are generally classed as anyone under 25. If you've passed your test, you can legally insure and drive a van from the age of 17.
Van insurance for young drivers tends to cost more than for older, more experienced drivers. This reflects how insurers assess risk, and young or newly qualified drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident than someone who's been driving for years.
"The premium for a young van driver is often steep because insurers view the combination of inexperience and vehicle type as a high-risk factor. Vans are frequently involved in commercial activities, increasing the time spent on the road and the potential value of the contents they carry.
"The best way to combat this is by actively demonstrating low-risk behaviour, such as with a black box policy, which builds a strong case for cheaper insurance at renewal."
What class of use do I need as a young van driver?
When you get a quote, we'll ask you to pick a class of use. This tells us how you use your van, and ensures you get the right cover. Get it wrong and you policy might not cover you if you need to claim.
Social only
This covers your van for personal use only. Choose this if you only use your van for things like running errands or visiting family. No work-related driving is covered.
Social & commuting
Covers everything you get with social only, but adds in cover for commuting too. In this context, 'commuting' means travelling directly to a single place of work.
Business/ commercial
Covers you for both social and work-related driving. You'll need this if you visit more than one site for work, or if you carry tools and equipment as part of your job.
Why is van insurance for young drivers so expensive?
The biggest factor is risk.
Young and newly qualified drivers have clocked up less time behind the wheel, and statistically, this inexperience leads to more accidents. According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), while drivers aged 17-24 make up just 7% of UK licence holders - and drive fewer miles on average - they’re nonetheless involved in 24% of all fatal collisions.
And vans add a further layer of risk on top of age. They're often targeted by thieves due to their size and the goods they might be carrying. Plus many are used for commercial purposes, which insurers view as carrying more risk than purely social use.
Put these factors together – age, inexperience and the nature of van use – and you can see why premiums for young van drivers tend to sit higher than for other groups.
How to get cheap young driver van insurance
Premiums can vary significantly between insurers, so comparing quotes is a smart move. What one insurer charges for your circumstances can be very different from another's. Beyond that, there are several ways to bring your premium down:
- Black box insurance
A black box policy monitors your driving and uses the data to calculate your premium. For young drivers without a track record, this can be an effective way to prove you're a safe driver and bring down you costs as a result.
- Add a named driver
Adding an older, more experienced driver to your policy as a named driver could reduce your premium. Just make sure you don't list them as the main driver if you're the van's primary user. Doing so is known as fronting, and can result in fines, bans and worse.
- Go fully comprehensive
Though it gives you a higher level of cover, fully comp insurance is usually cheaper due to riskier drivers opting for third party policies in the past and driving up the price.
- Choose the right van
Smaller, less powerful vans are generally cheaper to insure than larger or more powerful models. Vans with good security features – alarms, immobilisers, and deadlocks – could also help reduce your premium, as they lower the risk of theft.
- Increase your excess
This is the amount you contribute to the cost of any claims you make. Sometimes, agreeing to pay more can help lower your premium. Just make sure any excess you choose is genuinely affordable.
- Pay annually
If you can afford to pay in one lump sum, this is a surefire way to bring down the cost of your cover. This is because monthly payments often include interest charges.
How does black box insurance work for vans?
Black box insurance, also known as 'telematics', uses a small GPS device, or sometimes an app on your phone, to monitor your driving behaviour. This typically includes your speed, braking and acceleration, plus the time of day you're driving.
This data is used to build a picture of how safely you drive, which insurers then use to calculate your premium. This is done either at renewal or, in some cases, with adjustments during the policy term.
For young drivers, this can be particularly valuable: rather than being priced purely on age and experience, you have the chance to demonstrate safe driving habits directly. This can lead to lower costs over time.
Because of the risk profile associated with young drivers, telematics is increasingly common as a requirement on policies aimed at this age group, rather than simply an optional add-on.
Find out more about black boxes, including how they work.
Can I get temporary van insurance as a young driver?
Yes, but it depends on your age. Temporary cover is generally available to young drivers, although the minimum age requirement can be higher than for annual policies. Some providers set this at 21, others at 25, depending on the level of cover and intended use. It's worth checking the specific terms before assuming you're eligible.
If you're not familiar with temporary van insurance, it's a way of getting short-term insurance, typically ranging from one day to a month, rather than the usual 12-month policy. It's a useful option if you only need a van for a specific period – for example, moving house, helping a friend relocate or a one-off job.