Van insurance for young drivers

Black box insurance, also known as 'telematics', uses a small GPS device, or sometimes an app on your phone, to monitor your driving behaviour. This typically includes your speed, braking and acceleration, plus the time of day you're driving.

This data is used to build a picture of how safely you drive, which insurers then use to calculate your premium. This is done either at renewal or, in some cases, with adjustments during the policy term.

For young drivers, this can be particularly valuable: rather than being priced purely on age and experience, you have the chance to demonstrate safe driving habits directly. This can lead to lower costs over time.

Because of the risk profile associated with young drivers, telematics is increasingly common as a requirement on policies aimed at this age group, rather than simply an optional add-on.

Find out more about black boxes, including how they work.