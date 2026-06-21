Flat insurance
Whether you own or rent a flat, home insurance can help you stay protected. Compare prices across multiple UK providers in minutes with Uswitch.
How to compare flat insurance quotes
Compare home insurance for your flat in minutes.
What type of cover do you need?
When you compare flat insurance with Uswitch, you can choose from contents insurance, buildings insurance, or a combined home insurance policy.
Tell us about your property
Depending on the policy type you choose, we'll need information like the number of rooms, security features, how many people live at the flat, the rebuild value, and how much contents cover you need.
Compare prices and policies
We'll show you a list of quotes - compare policy documents and prices to find cover that suits you. We also include the Defaqto rating for each policy to help you make a more confident decision.
What is flat insurance?
Flat insurance is a type of home insurance for people who own or live in flats. Depending on the policy, it can cover the structure of the flat itself, the contents of the flat, or both.
Buildings insurance for flats includes protection for the overall structure, while contents insurance covers your personal belongings.
|Buildings insurance can cover:
|Contents insurance can cover:
|Fitted rooms, like kitchens and bathrooms
|Furniture
|Hard floors
|Clothing and jewellery
|Walls
|Gadgets and personal belongings
Who is responsible for buildings insurance for a flat?
For rented flats, buildings insurance is the responsibility of the landlord, not the tenant. However, if you own a flat, whether you’re responsible for getting insured depends on the property tenure:
- Leasehold: Owning a flat on leasehold means that you’ve bought the right to occupy a property for a certain period. Typically, the building itself is owned by a freeholder, and it’s their responsibility to get buildings insurance - not yours.
- Freehold or share of freehold: Freehold means you own both the property and the land it’s built on. Or, if you have a share of freehold, you own a portion of the building and the land. In this case, you (and any other freeholders) are responsible for getting buildings insurance.
If you’re unsure of the ownership structure of your flat, it’s a good idea to check your lease agreement. That way, you won’t be faced with any surprises if something happens to the structure of your home.
And, if you’re looking to buy a flat, it’s worth noting that most mortgage lenders will require proof of a valid buildings insurance policy before they release funds.
What type of cover do I need as an owner, tenant or landlord?
Home insurance isn't a legal requirement. However, knowing which type of home insurance might suit your situation can help give you peace of mind that if something happened to your flat, you'd be covered for repairs, rebuild costs, and replacements for your belongings.
Owner (freehold)
If you live in the property you are the freehold owner of, you're responsible for arranging both buildings and contents insurance.
Buildings insurance is often a requirement of mortgage lenders, too. So, if you're the freeholder, you'll usually have to provide proof of active cover before completing on the purchase of your flat.
Leaseholders
If you own a flat on leasehold and currently occupy it, it’s unlikely you’ll need to buy buildings insurance, as this will be arranged by the freeholder. But you will need contents cover if you want to protect your personal possessions.
Renters
For renters, you only need contents insurance for tenants. This is because it’s the landlord’s responsibility to insure the actual structure of the building.
Landlords
However, if you are a landlord of a rented property, you’ll have to get specialised landlord insurance, which includes both buildings and liability cover. It’s not a legal requirement, but it’s likely standard home insurance won’t cover you if something goes wrong.
Do I need contents insurance if I rent a flat?
If you rent a flat, your personal belongings are unlikely to be covered by any existing home insurance policy the landlord has. Insuring the structure of your flat will be taken care of by your landlord. But any of your personal belongings inside the flat - such as laptops, TVs, and clothing - will need to be insured by you.
For extra peace of mind, you might want to select tenants’ liability insurance as an optional extra when you go to buy your policy. This protects your deposit by covering any accidental damage done to any of the fixtures and fittings in your flat.
If you’re studying, you also have the option of getting specialist student flat insurance. This is a type of contents cover designed for people living in shared accommodation, and it protects your belongings against theft and accidental damage.
Flat insurance for landlords
If you're the landlord of a rented property, you might consider specialised landlord home insurance for your flat. Here’s what each component covers:
- Landlord buildings insurance: Protects the building structure, as well as fittings inside the flat. This type of cover also includes owners’ liability cover. To make sure you’re fully covered, we’d recommend checking the rebuild cost of your flat on a yearly basis.
- Landlord contents insurance: This is only needed if your flat is partially or fully furnished. It’ll cover furniture, kitchen appliances, and soft furnishings like carpets and curtains.
For added protection, there are other types of cover available to you as a landlord. While not strictly necessary, these optional extras could save you from losing out if something happens unexpectedly.
- Loss of rent insurance: Structural damage, burst pipes, and electrical problems can mean a huge loss of income. If something happens that makes your property uninhabitable, this will cover the rent you would be getting from your tenants.
- Rent guarantee insurance: This cover will reimburse you if a tenant, or tenants, defaults on rent. It can also cover legal expenses if you need to evict someone or you’re involved in legal disputes. However, it’s important to check the terms of your policy to ensure this is included.
How much does flat insurance cost?
The cost of flat insurance depends on whether you need buildings insurance, contents insurance, or both. It’ll also depend on a range of other factors, including the location of your flat, the rebuild value, and the claims history associated with the property.
However, as a general guide, here’s the average cost of flat insurance:
|Cover type
|Average cost*
|Buildings insurance
|£202
|Contents insurance
|£61
|Combined
|£200
*Uswitch data, February - May 2026. The figures shown reflect the median price of home insurance by cover type.
How to get cheap flat insurance quotes
The easiest way to find a great deal on your flat insurance is by using the Uswitch home insurance comparison tool. That way, you can compare quotes from multiple providers and choose the policy that best suits your budget and cover needs.
But, if you’re looking to lower the cost of your home insurance further, here are some top tips:
- Increase your voluntary excess
Agreeing to pay more towards a potential claim can result in a lower premium.
- Opt to pay annually
Most insurers will give you the option of paying for your cover monthly or annually. Usually, it works out cheaper to pay the full year upfront. This is because admin fees and interest are generally added to monthly payments.
- Install extra home security
Some insurers bring down the price of their premiums for homes that are more secure. House alarms, window locks, and smart home security systems, like smart cameras, are a good place to start.
- Calculate your contents value
The more the contents of your flat are worth, the more you’ll pay to keep them insured. Make sure you’re not paying above the value of your belongings by carrying out an accurate valuation.
Compare home insurance quotes
See a range of home insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch