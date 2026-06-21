Do I need contents insurance if I rent a flat?

If you rent a flat, your personal belongings are unlikely to be covered by any existing home insurance policy the landlord has. Insuring the structure of your flat will be taken care of by your landlord. But any of your personal belongings inside the flat - such as laptops, TVs, and clothing - will need to be insured by you.

For extra peace of mind, you might want to select tenants’ liability insurance as an optional extra when you go to buy your policy. This protects your deposit by covering any accidental damage done to any of the fixtures and fittings in your flat.

If you’re studying, you also have the option of getting specialist student flat insurance. This is a type of contents cover designed for people living in shared accommodation, and it protects your belongings against theft and accidental damage.