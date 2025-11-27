As of Q2 2025, UK insurers paid out £1.6 billion in property claims, reflecting the scale of cover that home insurance provides against risks such as flooding, subsidence, and burglary.

This quarterly figure was 7% higher than the £1.5 billion recorded in Q1 2025, highlighting the growing cost of supporting households through unforeseen damage and losses.

Top 10 must-know home insurance statistics for 2026

Uswitch forecasts that the UK home insurance market will grow to £12.55 billion by 2030, after a brief dip in 2025. The average UK combined home insurance premium in Q2 2025 was £391. UK insurers paid out a record £585m in 2024 for weather-related home damage. Quoted home insurance premiums fell across every UK region, with annual drops ranging from -2.0% in the South West to -10.5% in the North East. 76% of UK homes may be underinsured, leaving many families without sufficient cover. As of September 2025, Kensington and Chelsea had the UK’s highest burglary rate at 7.09 incidents per 1,000 residents, a risk factor that can contribute to higher home insurance premiums. UK insurers paid out £1.6 billion in property claims in Q2 2025, up 7% from the £1.5bn in Q1. Properties built before 1850 have average premiums of £800+ per year, the highest of any property age group. New builds from 2000 onwards have the lowest average premiums at around £280 per year, reflecting modern construction standards and lower risk. Around 8 in 10 customers who negotiated at renewal saw a reduction in their insurance price, though negotiation remained the least used option.





Average home insurance costs and pricing statistics

Home insurance cost in the UK

According to the latest Uswitch data, UK home insurance premiums remained largely stable throughout 2025. The average combined policy in Q2 2025 was £275, showing little movement from earlier in the year.

When comparing buildings with contents cover, the cost difference is clear. Buildings insurance is generally more expensive because it covers the cost of repairing or rebuilding the structure of a property. Contents insurance protects personal belongings inside the home.