Get superfast downloads and seamless streaming with the Samsung Galaxy A90, the latest in Samsung's line up of 5G phones. And with all that content available in the blink of an eye, you’ll need a superb screen too. The A90 5G has a fantastic 6.7-inch infinity display that makes all your favourites look spectacular.
The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G screen is a big one - you get 6.7-inches of display. That’s great for streaming shows, playing games and generally looking at content. Everything really does look great.
The triple camera set up on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G takes a host of exciting photos. From wide angle to ultra wide angle, you can leap out of a scene with a touch of the screen to get a much bigger picture.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A90 is 5G enabled. So providing you have a 5G plan with your mobiles provider, you can use the A90 to get superfast 5G browsing, blistering streaming speeds and instant downloads.
The Samsung Galaxy A90 has a big battery that lasts the whole day, so you can keep on using your smartphone on the commute, at work, and on the way home without having to worry about finding a charge.
And if you are ever caught short, the Samsung Galaxy A90 doesn’t take long to charge so it will be ready to use in a flash.
The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G costs £669 to buy SIM-free. It’s not cheap, but it’s also not the most expensive smartphone on the market, and don’t forget you get truly cutting edge tech in the shape of 5G connectivity.
When you factor in the excellent features of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G against the much higher cost of premium smartphones, it becomes a really good option if you don’t want the cost of your phone to hit the four digit mark.
If you don’t want to pay for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G outright, you can sign up to a pay monthly deal and spread the cost out over the course of a 24 month contract.