The highlights

Get superfast downloads and seamless streaming with the Samsung Galaxy A90, the latest in Samsung's line up of 5G phones. And with all that content available in the blink of an eye, you’ll need a superb screen too. The A90 5G has a fantastic 6.7-inch infinity display that makes all your favourites look spectacular.

At a glance:

6.7-inch Infinity display

48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple lens rear camera

32MP front camera

128 GB internal storage

5G connectivity

Available in White, Black

How good is the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G screen?

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G screen is a big one - you get 6.7-inches of display. That’s great for streaming shows, playing games and generally looking at content. Everything really does look great.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G camera?

The triple camera set up on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G takes a host of exciting photos. From wide angle to ultra wide angle, you can leap out of a scene with a touch of the screen to get a much bigger picture.

Can the Samsung A90 connect to 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A90 is 5G enabled. So providing you have a 5G plan with your mobiles provider, you can use the A90 to get superfast 5G browsing, blistering streaming speeds and instant downloads.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy A90 battery last?

The Samsung Galaxy A90 has a big battery that lasts the whole day, so you can keep on using your smartphone on the commute, at work, and on the way home without having to worry about finding a charge.

And if you are ever caught short, the Samsung Galaxy A90 doesn’t take long to charge so it will be ready to use in a flash.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G costs £669 to buy SIM-free. It’s not cheap, but it’s also not the most expensive smartphone on the market, and don’t forget you get truly cutting edge tech in the shape of 5G connectivity.

When you factor in the excellent features of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G against the much higher cost of premium smartphones, it becomes a really good option if you don’t want the cost of your phone to hit the four digit mark.

Are there good deals for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G?

If you don’t want to pay for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G outright, you can sign up to a pay monthly deal and spread the cost out over the course of a 24 month contract.