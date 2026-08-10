24 month contract
£1243.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
- 3 months Free Disney+
24 month contract
£1243.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1458.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£756.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£864.37 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1003.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1123.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1218.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£636.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1338.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£696.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
Deals last updated on:
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The Google Pixel 8 has an array of impressive features, but in order to find the best deal to suit your needs, there are a few factors to consider.
Data can be expensive, especially if you’re paying for data you don’t use. Try to establish how much data you currently use and if you have underutilised or exceeded your data package.
To help with this, use our data calculator to understand better how much data you need each month in order to choose the right deal for you.
Popular new handsets, like the Google Pixel 8, often have an upfront cost on contract deals. The more you can pay upfront, the less you’ll have to pay each month.
You can use the filters to the left of the deals table above to show only those deals that meet your criteria. If you're not sure which model you want, check out all our latest Google Pixel deals and see which suits you best.
The rear Google Pixel 8 camera has a 50-megapixel sensor, compared to the iPhone 15’s 48MP. The Pro model's 5x telephoto module receives an improved 48-megapixel camera with quicker autofocus. Additionally, the ultrawide camera now also sports a higher-resolution 48-megapixel sensor capable of focusing as close as 2cm in macro mode. The front-facing camera, with 10.5 megapixels, also sees an upgrade, featuring autofocus functionality.
For more control, the Google Pixel 8 Pro offers professional camera controls, allowing you to manage focus, shutter speed, lens selection, and access 50-megapixel JPEG or RAW shooting directly within the native camera app.
In terms of software enhancements, numerous new features are integrated into Google Photos. For instance, when capturing a series of photos of a group of people, you'll have the option to select the best facial expression for your subjects and save it as a single composite image. Another feature, Audio Magic Eraser, aims to isolate and reduce distracting sounds in videos.
The Google Pixel 8 has been available for purchase in the UK since October 2023.
The launch prices for the Pixel 8 were set at £699 for the 128GB model and £759 for the 256GB variant, a £100 increase on the Pixel 7.
For the Pixel 8, Google has opted to maintain a similar design as the Google Pixel 7, albeit with a slightly smaller display size. Despite this reduction in size, the Pixel 8 retains key design elements such as the camera bar, featuring a rear glass made of Gorilla Glass Victus.
Moreover, the Pixel 8 is only marginally smaller than its predecessor, but it boasts a brighter screen and a higher refresh rate.
|Google Pixel 10
|Google Pixel 8
|Display
|6.3 inches
|6.2 inches
|Brightness
|3300 nits
|2000 nits
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Colour options
|Porcelain, Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian
|Hazel, Rose & Obsidian
Most Google Pixel 8 contract deals include an upfront cost which varies significantly from deal to deal. However, networks like Three and Vodafone offer a Google Pixel 8 with no upfront costs, which can be found in our deals table.
Most Google Pixel 8 deals include unlimited data, including from big networks such as Three, Vodafone and O2.
It may be challenging, as mobile networks commonly conduct credit assessments when considering you for a mobile contract.
Given that the Google Pixel 8 is a premium flagship smartphone, it's improbable that you will qualify for a contract if you have a poor credit score.
“Google might be playing catch-up with the likes of Samsung and Apple in terms of sales, but the Pixel smartphone range has been consistently well-received over the past seven years.
"True to form, the Pixel 8 has created a major buzz, featuring new AI features thanks to the device’s Tensor G3 processor, and an updated Android 14 operating system."