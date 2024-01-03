What are the Google Pixel 8 Pro features and specs?

6.7-inch screen

Super Actua display

1344 x 2992 resolution

50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus and 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera rear cameras

10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

Available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage

Colours: Bay blue, Obsidian black and Porcelain white

Variants: Google Pixel 8

Previous models: Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel Pro 8 has an array of impressive specs, including an upgraded 50MP camera. But the most impressive feature is Google’s incredible AI technology that transforms how you use your device, turning a smartphone into a really smart smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro camera

The Google Pixel 8 Pro camera system includes three rear-facing cameras and an upgraded front-facing selfie camera. The 50MP main camera has an f/1.65 aperture and 2x optical zoom to capture great-quality images even in low light.

The 48MP ultrawide camera allows for a wide range of photography, from macro photography to astrophotography. The 48MP telephoto camera has 5x optical zoom as well as up to 30x Super Res Zoom, which needs to be seen to be believed.

Google Pixel 8 Pro AI

Google Pixel phones are known for their incredible software technology, and the Pixel 8 Pro is no exception which introduces AI-powered features such as: Best Take, which takes multiple photos and allows you to combine them so that every one looks their best; Magic Editor, which uses generative AI to reposition and resize elements in your photo; and Audio Magic Eraser, which can reduce distracting sounds in your videos such as noisy crowds or busy environments.

Google Pixel 8 Pro availability and price

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was announced alongside the Google Pixel 8 at its annual Made by Google event on 4 October 2023.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was released for sale online and in-store on 12 October.

£999 for the 128GB model

£1,099 for the 256GB model

£1,179 for the 512 GB model

What is the difference between the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the larger of the two Pixel handsets, with a 6.7-inch display vs the Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch display. The Pixel 8 Pro also has additional features like larger memory (12GB of RAM compared to 8GB on the Pixel 8) and the addition of a thermometer for the first time ever on a smartphone.

However, the camera setup is the biggest difference between the two models. While both have a 50MP main camera – with the same f/1.68 aperture, 82-degree field of view, image sensor size, and 2x zoom – the Pixel 8 Pro has a 48MP ultrawide camera with autofocus vs 12MP on the Pixel 8.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro also adds a third camera for zoom, the 48MP telephoto which has an f/2.8 aperture, 5x optical zoom, and up to 30x Super Res Zoom.

How to compare our best Google Pixel 8 Pro contract deals

When searching for a Google Pixel 8 Pro contract deal, you’ll need to look at three main things: the upfront cost, the monthly cost, and the amount of data included. These three factors will each affect how much you pay to get the new Google flagship phone.

The more you can afford to pay upfront, the lower your monthly bill will be. And the more data you need each month, the higher your monthly bill will be. You can filter the table above by all three in order to streamline finding the best contract deal for you.

At the time of writing, there are a number of Google Pixel 8 Pro pre-order deals that include extra benefits, such as a free Google Pixel Watch 2, free insurance and inclusive EU roaming.

Google Pixel 8 contract deal options

Can I get a Google Pixel 8 Pro with no upfront cost?

A few Google Pixel 8 Pro contract deals are available with no upfront cost from networks like O2, Three, Tesco and Vodafone. However, keep in mind that this will increase your monthly bill and could cost you more in the long run.

Can I get the Google Pixel 8 Pro with unlimited data?

There are a number of Google Pixel 8 Pro deals with unlimited data available already. However, it’s worth checking how much of your current allowance you use each month. While it’s nice to have the peace of mind that you’ll never run out of data, it does significantly increase the monthly costs and total cost of your contract.

If you’re only using a few GB of data each month, then it won’t be worth paying for extra data you don’t use.

What is the cheapest Google Pixel 8 Pro available?

The cheapest Google Pixel 8 Pro deal will be one in which you pay as much upfront as possible. If you’re able to pay the heftier £200-£250 upfront costs, it can significantly lower the total cost of your contract.

You can sort the deals in the table above by ‘Total cost’ to see how much you’d end up paying over the length of your contract.

Can I get the Google Pixel 8 Pro with poor credit?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is an expensive handset, with the base model starting from £999 outright. For those with poor credit, it might make more sense to opt for a previous model or one with a lower total cost, as you’ll usually need to pay around £40-£50 a month.

Author: Nick Baker Last updated: 1 November 2023