5G Samsung Galaxy S10 X said to cost twice as much as standard S10

The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 will cost twice as much as the standard S10, according to a new report.

A report from Korea claims that the 5G variant, dubbed the S10 X, will cost 1.6m won (around £1,100). The standard S10? 800,000 won (about £554).

We should take these prices with a pinch of salt. The UK prices are likely to be quite different once you’ve factored in import costs and the like.

But they provide a good guide as to what to expect.

The S10 X is packing some monster specs, too. We’re reportedly looking at 1TB of internal storage, 10GB of RAM and a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

These will be accompanied by a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The S10 X name is interesting. It mimics that of the iPhone X, and is designed to emphasise that it’s the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s bestselling phone range.

The S10 will be unveiled on February 20th, with handsets probably going on sale the following month.

Source:

ET News