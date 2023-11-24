If you’re looking to switch your mobile service to a new network or a new plan in order to get more data, better coverage or inclusive roaming, Black Friday is one of the best times to go shopping. If you’re happy with your current phone, you can get a SIM only deal from one of the top UK networks and potentially save hundreds of pounds throughout the year.

The best Black Friday SIM only deals 2023

O2 SIM only deal - 40GB for £8 per month (12-month contract)

O2 is well known for its great EU roaming, giving you full access to all your call, text and data allowances while travelling in any of its 40 EU destinations.

It’s also a great network for inclusive perks and benefits. New customers will get up to six months of Disney Plus for free when signing up, as well as access to amazing regular perks with O2 Priority.

Smarty SIM only deal - 50GB for £8 per month (monthly contract)

Smarty might be a newcomer compared to O2, but this Black Friday, it’s offering an equally compelling SIM only deal. For the same monthly price of just £8 a month, you can get 50GB of data with Smarty without having to sign up for a 12-month contract.

You’ll still get EU roaming included in your plan, as well as unlimited calls and texts and unrestricted tethering in the UK.

Three SIM only deal - 120GB for £10 per month (12-month contract)

If you’re a bit of a power user and use up a good chunk of data each month, this Three SIM only Black Friday deal could be for you. For just £10 a month, you get 120GB of data to use across all your apps. And with 5G included at no extra cost, you can download at lightning-fast speeds to your heart’s content.

Three has also introduced its Three+ rewards app, which gives you access to a load of great offers from brands like Cineworld, Caffè Nero, and Nando’s, as well as presale tickets to the UK's biggest festivals and shows.

Lyca SIM only deal - 100GB for £6.99 (monthly contract)

One of our best-performing Black Friday SIM only deals this year is this one from Lyca Mobile. You'll never have to worry about running out of data with 100GB per month for just £6.99.

The advantage this deal has over those from networks like Three listed above is that there's no long-term contract you're tied into when you switch. If you're in the market for more data or want to save on your monthly phone bill, switch to this Black Friday Lyca Mobile deal and try it out.

Lyca SIM only deal - 6GB for just 99p and no contract

If you don’t find yourself using a huge amount of data each month and you’re more interested in saving some money on your mobile phone contract this Black Friday, then you need to check out this Lyca Mobile SIM only deal.

This Uswitch Black Friday exclusive deal gives you a healthy 6GB of data on a rolling monthly contract with Lyca… for less than £1 a month for the first three months. After which the monthly price does increase but even then to just £4.90 a month.

In addition to being ridiculously affordable, this Lyca deal runs on EE’s award-winning network, has EU roaming included, unlimited UK calls and texts, as well as 100 international minutes to Europe, USA and China.

Lebara SIM only deal - 15GB for £2.78

If you need a little more data but still want to keep your monthly bill low, Lebara is offering 15GB for just £2.78 for the first four months of your contract and just £6.95 thereafter.

This deal also comes with unlimited UK calls and texts, inclusive roaming across the EU and India, and 100 international minutes to over 42 countries.

