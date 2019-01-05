 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 X storage set to start from 256GB

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

5G Samsung Galaxy S10 X storage set to start from 256GB

22 January 2019 Last updated: 11 December 2019
5G version may be focused exclusively at very top of market.
Samsung Galaxy S10 family leak

The 5G edition of Samsung’s Galaxy S10, known as the S10 X, may offer 256GB in its base version, as rumours continue to swirl about what to expect from the top–end edition of the Korean giant’s new smartphone.

Samsung is expected to give US network Verizon the exclusive on its new 5G model, with networks around the world not yet capable of handling such a device.

By starting at 256GB, Samsung seems to be admitting that its 5G Galaxy S10 will be aimed exclusively at those willing to spend upwards of £1,000 up front for a phone.

It’s likely that 512GB and 1TB models will also be available.

Other leaked specs suggest that the handset will come with a massive 6.7–inch display, a quad camera system, a huge 5,000 mAh battery and in–screen fingerprint scanner.

Although Samsung is due to reveal three versions of its Galaxy S10 on 20th February in San Francisco, it’s not known if the 5G edition will be on show.

The main trio will utilise 4G, as Samsung waits for carriers to get their 5G infrastructure in order.

The UK’s 5G network is not expected to be filly up and running until the end of 2019 at the earliest, despite EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone all currently trialling services.

Source:

Sam Mobile

Read next

Joe Minihane

22 January 2019 Last updated: 11 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: 5g, galaxy s10, samsung

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Check out our best deals.

guides - 12 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top