5G Samsung Galaxy S10 X storage set to start from 256GB

The 5G edition of Samsung’s Galaxy S10, known as the S10 X, may offer 256GB in its base version, as rumours continue to swirl about what to expect from the top–end edition of the Korean giant’s new smartphone.

Samsung is expected to give US network Verizon the exclusive on its new 5G model, with networks around the world not yet capable of handling such a device.

By starting at 256GB, Samsung seems to be admitting that its 5G Galaxy S10 will be aimed exclusively at those willing to spend upwards of £1,000 up front for a phone.

It’s likely that 512GB and 1TB models will also be available.

Other leaked specs suggest that the handset will come with a massive 6.7–inch display, a quad camera system, a huge 5,000 mAh battery and in–screen fingerprint scanner.

Although Samsung is due to reveal three versions of its Galaxy S10 on 20th February in San Francisco, it’s not known if the 5G edition will be on show.

The main trio will utilise 4G, as Samsung waits for carriers to get their 5G infrastructure in order.

The UK’s 5G network is not expected to be filly up and running until the end of 2019 at the earliest, despite EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone all currently trialling services.

Source:

Sam Mobile