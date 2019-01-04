Android Pie about to land on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8

The latest version of Google’s Android mobile operating system will soon come to Samsung’s flagship phones from 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 will all get Android 9 Pie imminently. The bad news? It’s just a beta programme, which means it’s only available to those signed up – these are usually techy types like developers who test the software early to make sure their apps play nice with it.

Manufacturers use these beta programmes to find bugs as reported by developers. They can then fix them before rolling Android Pie out to the rest of us.

The handsets will also get Samsung’s new One UI user interface. This brings a cleaner look and feel and more features. It has previously debuted on the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9.

Samsung previously pledged to roll out Android 9 Pie on its 2018 flagships (the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9) in January. It’s already started rolling out to some users.

It’s thought the full version of Android Pie will come to Samsung’s 2017 flagships around February or March. Its new phone, the S10, is expected to land in February with Android Pie built in as standard.

Source: SamMobile