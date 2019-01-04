 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Android Pie about to land on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Android Pie about to land on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8

04 January 2019
The 2017 devices will get a slice of pie.
android-pie-hero

The latest version of Google’s Android mobile operating system will soon come to Samsung’s flagship phones from 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 will all get Android 9 Pie imminently. The bad news? It’s just a beta programme, which means it’s only available to those signed up – these are usually techy types like developers who test the software early to make sure their apps play nice with it.

Manufacturers use these beta programmes to find bugs as reported by developers. They can then fix them before rolling Android Pie out to the rest of us.

The handsets will also get Samsung’s new One UI user interface. This brings a cleaner look and feel and more features. It has previously debuted on the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9.

Samsung previously pledged to roll out Android 9 Pie on its 2018 flagships (the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9) in January. It’s already started rolling out to some users.

It’s thought the full version of Android Pie will come to Samsung’s 2017 flagships around February or March. Its new phone, the S10, is expected to land in February with Android Pie built in as standard.

Source: SamMobile

Read next

Joe Svetlik

04 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy note 8, galaxy s8, samsung, smartphones

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top