Apple AirPower charger edges closer to release

Apple’s heavily delayed AirPower charging mat has entered production, with a release date now in sight. At last.

That’s the word from a supply-chain source, who has revealed that Apple partner Luxshare Precision has started work on the AirPower. Luxshare is also Apple’s key supplier of its AirPods headphones.

AirPower was first revealed in September 2017, alongside the iPhone X.

Back then, Apple said it would launch in 2018, but a series of reports about its inability to charge multiple devices, not to mention issues with overheating, meant that it has been in missing in action for almost 18 months.

Apple even went as far as to scrub all mention of AirPower from its website, suggesting it may never see the light of day.

AirPower’s release is likely to herald the launch of new AirPods with a wireless charging case.

