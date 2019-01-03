Apple AirPower charging mat ‘fixed’

Apple’s heavily delayed AirPower charging mat, first unveiled alongside the iPhone X in 2017, has finally been ‘fixed’ and could be ready for release soon.

That’s according to well connected developer Steve Troughton–Smith, who has correctly called Apple product and software launches in the past.

Troughton-Smith tweeted: “All I’ve been hearing is ‘they’ve finally fixed it’, so, if true, it could ship as a product whenever Apple wants.

"Hopefully alongside the smart battery case for the XS?”

The latter refers to Apple’s planned charging case for last year’s iPhone XS, which was seen across the web in the run up to the festive period.

Apple initially promised that AirPower would be available in 2018, but a series of problems meant that it never saw the light of day, with all references to it pulled from Apple’s own website.

Those close to Apple claimed that AirPower was susceptible to overheating, as well as slowing to a crawl when trying to charge more than one device. The mat can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously.

Apple is expected to launch new AirPods with a wireless charging case in early 2019, giving it another viable option for revealing AirPower’s release date.

Source:

Twitter