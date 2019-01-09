 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Apple CEO dismisses claims iPhone XR is a flop

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Apple CEO dismisses claims iPhone XR is a flop

09 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Calls such reports ‘bologna’.
iPhone XR notifications hero size

Apple CEO Tim Cook has made a bullish defence of the iPhone, roundly dismissing claims that the iPhone XR is a flop.

In an interview with U.S. network CNBC in the wake of his shock revelation that Apple was expecting a dip in its profits, Cook said he called, “bologna on that,” to claims that the iPhone XR was a flop.

Citing a previous claim that the iPhone XR had been the bestselling iPhone every day since it launched back in October, Cook sounded a strident tone after a bruising week.

However, he refused to reveal exact sales figures and did say he wanted to see higher sales.

As well as blaming economic conditions in China for Apple’s current malaise, Cook said he was unconcerned about consumers not upgrading, saying he was happy that iPhone owners were keeping their devices for longer.

“I want the customer to be happy. We work for them. And so the important thing is that they're happy. Because if they're happy, they will eventually replace that product with another.”

A new report today has claimed that Apple has slashed iPhone production by a further 10%, as demand for its expensive new handsets wanes.

Source:

CNBC

Read next

Joe Minihane

09 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone, iphone xr, iphone xs, iphone xs max

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021
Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Stop your apps from crashing in a few easy steps.

news - 21 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top