 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Apple Music comes to Android tablets

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Apple Music comes to Android tablets

25 January 2019
Streaming service rolls out to all Android devices.
Apple Music Android

Apple Music is now available on Android tablets, a month after the California company rolled out a test version for selected users.

Having posted the new version on the Google Play Store, Apple stated: “Now enjoy Apple Music with an improved experience designed for a wider range of Android devices, including tablets.

"This update also includes various app and performance improvements.”

Android tablets have become an increasingly niche concern in recent years, but Apple’s expansion of its streaming service suggests it still sees them as an important part of its bid to outdo Spotify.

Apple Music’s growth continues apace, with free offers to new users and those signing up for new contracts on certain networks.

The chance to use the platform on Android tablets also means that users can switch between devices easily, something which Spotify has offered for years.

Apple is placing more emphasis on its services in light of hardware sales struggling to match expectations.

A rival to Netflix is expected to launch later this year.

Source:

Google Play Store

Read next

Joe Minihane

25 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone, android, google

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top