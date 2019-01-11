Apple plotting 3 new iPhones this year, report claims

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
11 January 2019 Last updated: 16 December 2019
With a new triple camera system.
iPhone 11 concept video

There's a good nine months to wait until the next iPhone launch, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill churning. The latest report claims Apple will launch three new iPhones this year, including a successor to the iPhone XR that will feature an LCD screen and a high-end model with a triple camera system.

The report comes from the Wall Street Journal, which lends it some credence.

An iPhone with three rear cameras would compete with the latest crop of Android handsets which have multiple camera set-ups. These add more photographic features like zoomed-in photos with no loss of quality and portraits with blurry backgrounds (known as the bokeh effect).

Launching three new iPhones would fit with Apple’s current strategy. The iPhone XR has sold poorly according to analysts, so a follow-up wasn’t a dead cert. Apple is reportedly also considering only using OLED screens in its iPhones from 2020 onwards, a move which would raise the asking price of its handsets.

Source:

Wall Street Journal

Joe Svetlik

Category: News
Tagged: apple, ios, iphone, smartphones

