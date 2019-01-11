 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo comes to the UK

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo comes to the UK

11 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
One of the biggest phone makers in the world.
Oppo Find X

Oppo, one of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, has come to the UK. The Chinese firm will launch its RX17 phone in the UK on 29th January.

The firm specialises in unusual designs and off-the-wall features. The Find X, for example, combines a bezel-free design with cameras that pop out of the top of the handset.

It’s owned by BBK Electronics, the same company that owns budget smartphone maker OnePlus. The OnePlus 6T has very similar design cues as various Oppo handsets.

Oppo announced its UK arrival in a tweet. There’s no word on which features and specs it will gift the RX17 on these shores, nor which handsets will follow, so we’ll have to wait until the 29th for more info.

In recent years, Chinese firms like Oppo, Huawei and Xiaomi have emerged as credible rivals to Apple and Samsung’s dominance of the smartphone market. In 2016, Oppo was ranked the top smartphone brand in China, and was placed eighth globally.

Joe Svetlik

Category: News
Tagged: android, smartphones

