Dark mode confirmed for Android Q

08 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
A Googler has shed some light on the matter.
Android P hero

Google has been rolling out dark modes for many of its apps lately, including YouTube, Google News, Maps and core Android apps like Phone, Contacts and Messages. Now it seems the next version of Android will get a system-wide dark mode.

That means you won’t have to toggle it on in individual apps, as it would apply automatically across the board.

In other words, you’ll save battery life and make the screen easier on your eyes regardless of which app you’re using.

This isn’t official yet. But Lukasz Zbylut, a product manager at Google confirmed it on an online forum.

“Dark mode is an approved Q feature,” he wrote on the Chromium bug tracker.

“The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019.”

He went on to say that there will be a dark mode in the Chrome browser, as well as a master dark mode within the Settings app.

He even linked to internal Google documents to back up his claim.

Google has since made the thread private, so it’s only accessible to Google employees.

Android Q should launch later this year and will be the first version to be compatible with foldable phones.**

We’ll bring you more as we get it, so you’re not kept in the dark.

Source:

Android Police

Joe Svetlik

