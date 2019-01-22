Honor View 20 lands with a hole punch camera and 48-megapixel shooter

The Honor View 20 is out now, and it’s packing a hole punch camera and 48-megapixel rear shooter.

The hole punch design of the front-facing camera means there’s no unsightly notch taking up valuable screen space.

What's our take on the View20? Read the Uswitch review.

That means it can have an all-screen design while still boasting a front snapper for selfies, video calls and unlocking by facial recognition.

The hole punch measures just 4.5mm, so doesn’t eat up much of the 6.4-inch screen.

The View 20 looks very impressive on the imaging side. It packs the world’s first high-definition 48-megapixel camera with advanced rear 3D camera.

That will help it measure depth in photos more accurately, making for more lifelike shots.

The handset takes multiple 48-megapixel photos of the same scene and combines the best elements into one near-perfect picture.

The AI smarts then analyse the picture quality and optimise the snaps, to create more vivid colours and sharper edges.

It’s powered by the Sony IMX586 sensor which, when coupled with the artificial intelligence smarts, makes for better low-light shots.

How? By eliminating blur. Hold the phone steady for six seconds, and it’ll combine several different frames to give you the most blur-free photo possible.

It records slow-mo video at 960fps too, which will make even the most mundane action look incredibly dramatic.

If you’re wondering about that snazzy back design, it’s made by nano lithography, a process that uses a nano vacuum coating and invisible aura texture process to create the v-shaped colour gradient with a neat gleaming effect.

It looks unlike any other phone around right now.

The handset was announced at the end of last month. It goes on sale worldwide today. In the UK, it'll cost £499 SIM-free.